The Tiny Home Bed is a minimalist, decluttering space-saver

Tight quarters often require a dash of creativity to feel more livable and functional, and that's where multipurpose furniture comes in. Beds are an especially good candidate, as we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping in one, and they take up a lot of space.

École cantonale d'art de Lausanne (ÉCAL) graduate Yesul Jang created this elegantly minimalist bed that doubles as a place to store things out of sight. There's deliberately no robotic bells and whistles here, Jang says:

My objective was to develop a bed that was not only practical but also simple and aesthestically attractive because most of the space-saving furniture in the current market is quite massive and focuses on functional features such as foldable or transformable furniture.

The compact Tiny Home Bed is made out of a sturdy wooden frame and pleated fabric curtains that run on a track, making them look much neater in appearance. Jang's aim in creating twas to have a simple but well-designed product made out that could be easily shipped and assembled.

According to Dezeen, Jang says she was inspired to create the Tiny Home Bed from her research looking into current trends in her native Seoul, which showed that the percentage of single-person households doubled between 2006 and 2016:

I designed space saving furniture because that's what people need in the current market. By analyzing social trends, I built furniture that allows people to live comfortably. By combining two furniture items – a bed and storage – which take up the biggest amount of the space in the living environment, people benefit from more space that they can utilize for other purposes.

Indeed, there are many ways to hide the bed to make more space, from making it into a walk-in closet, to incorporating it as part of a desk, to even retracting it up to the ceiling. Designs like the Tiny Home Bed are yet another solution; to find out more, you can contact Yesul Jang.