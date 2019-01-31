Store things in the floor with this space-saving system (Video)

The modular MoreFloor system lets you store things in your floor -- clothes, shoes, even a bed.

Living in a small space often means finding alternatives to storing one's things -- instead of conventional closets and wardrobes, one might reclaim the unused space under the stairs for storage, or perhaps stack some kind of storage space overhead. Beds might flip up, or descend down; stairs themselves might even get hidden away in the ceiling. Heck, there are even automated systems that let you tuck things up in the ceiling.

The possibilities are indeed many if one gets creative, and that's what Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Juul de Bruijn has done with MoreFloor, a prototypical storage system that allows people to store things -- including the bed -- in the floor, in order to maximize space. See how it works:

Seen over at Dezeen, Bruijn explains that her motivation behind the project stemmed from her own personal experience:

I had a small apartment in Eindhoven. I really needed an extra room to work and got frustrated that I only used the bedroom for the minority of the time.

Bruijn finally came up with a solution: creating a system that would allow one to hide the bed, clothes, shoes and other items away in the floor when it's not in use. Made up of 11-inch (30-centimetre) tall wooden units, the idea is to arrange these units in a way that creates an extra platform of free space during the day, and to open them up at night to sleep, says Bruijn:

You can work and play on the floor during the day, and when you're tired simply open up the floor and snuggle up in your sunken bed.

The units can be customized and subdivided with various kinds of containers. So far, Bruijn says that she's used the MoreFloor bed unit and storage system for many months now, and says that she enjoys the routine of tidying things up to create a "blank canvas" of space that can be ready to use in a different way.

The system is pretty streamlined; as seen here, one might lose only a few inches of height, but gain a lot more floor space. Since the system is modular, any number of units can be added or rearranged to suit users' preferences and available space. It's a clever and versatile idea that won't necessarily require a lot of renovation work, and almost instantly gives you some extra room to work or move around in. To see more, visit Juul de Bruijn and Instagram.