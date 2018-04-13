Split design on sit-stand adjustable height desk lets you do both (Video)

As a society, we sit altogether too much, whether it's at work, school or during the daily commute. Standing desks have been gaining some traction as a potential solution to our overly sedentary lifestyle, and can help with conditions like poor posture, repetitive strain injuries and even help kids pay better attention at school.

But some might like having the option of both standing and sitting, and adjustable-height desks are one way to do that. Brooklyn-based Uhuru Contract (the commercial design and manufacturing division of sustainable design firm Uhuru) created this flexible piece of office furniture that can shift anywhere in between standing up and sitting down, to suit whatever comfortable position is needed at the moment.





Minim Rise Video from Uhuru Design on Vimeo.

The desk is well-suited for offices, as the split configuration of the MINIM RISE SIT|STAND desk allows more than one person to choose whether they want to be seated or not, thanks to an electronic lift system.

The desk surface, which comes in five different options, sits on top of a steel base, which comes in three different finishes. To top it off, there are three choices available for the felt that is used for the divider.

It's a connected desk too: under the desktop's small flip-up compartment, there are various outlets that allow the user to connect gadgets via the HDMI, USB and data slots.

Granted, it's possible that with a sitting option, some people might end up sitting more than standing. But with this design, the advantage is that it really can do both, for more than one person, and it's an attractive and functional piece that can help maximize healthier options in a small workspace, while still looking quite streamlined and modern. To see more, visit Uhuru Contract.

[Via: Design Milk]