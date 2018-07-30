Here's a clever triple bunk bed for three kids in Brooklyn

It might seem impossible to fit a family with three kids into a Brooklyn apartment, but furniture designer Roberto Gil of Casa Kids (previously) managed to accomplish that difficult task by creating this impressive, custom-made multi-level bunkbed unit that not only frees up space, but lends a modern flair to the room as well.

Seen over at Design Milk, the bunkbed is made out of durable, high-quality walnut veneer plywood with white accents, and features three comfy sleeping spaces stacked on top of one another. The second and third bunks have their own stairways on either side for access, with the top bunk having a bit of a neat porthole perch to look over the entire room.

There's a lot of built-in storage via the cupboards and stair treads, in addition to the handy tray tables on the top bunks. The small room, which was once cluttered with beds, now feels a lot bigger and spacious. There's even enough space for an extra futon sofa bed for guests.

This lovely custom design is but one of many space-saving bunk beds and pieces of clever furniture that Casa Kids has made over the years; to see more, visit Casa Kids.