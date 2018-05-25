Geode inspired art and furniture is made with eco-resin (Video)

Many of us have appreciated the natural beauty of geodes -- rocks which have a hollow, inner cavity that's lined with shiny crystals or gems. You might have seen some at mineral and gem shows, or have found one while geode-hunting out in the wild.

But instead of taking them from nature, Munich, Germany-based artist Stephanie Walberer (a.k.a. Mrs Colorberry) has been creating fantastic pieces of furniture and art that look like they are made from huge geodes, but are actually made of resin, paint and glitter. Watch her explain her creative process via Art Insider:

A few years ago, Walberer was initially inspired by the "sparkling" geodes she saw at a mineral exhibition to create artworks and furnishings that look almost like the real thing.

To create her artworks, Walberer first draws a pattern on a board. She then uses an eco-friendly, bio-based resin called Ecopoxy, mixing it with paints or glitter, depending on the desired effect. This is then poured in striations on the surface, and a heat gun is used to eliminate any air bubbles and to give the patterning a more realistic look. That's the magic moment, says Walberer:

There is the one moment you start pouring your resin over your canvas surface or your wooden board, and this moment I enjoy so much because there is only the colours mixed with resin, the painting, and me. It feels like meditation.

For her tables, Walberer will embed the resin with real crystals to finish off the look. Each piece is unique, and can take up to a month to complete. Besides making wall art, furnishings and homewares, Walberer also gives workshops on resin techniques.

It's lovely stuff, though no doubt some naysayers will say it's too much glitter, which experts say are bad for the environment and the fish. But there are more eco-friendly glitter alternatives out there, and in this case, it's sequestered in eco-friendly resin, making for some stunning geode-like art that doesn't require massive operations to dig out the real thing, which is ultimately a good thing. To see more, visit Colorberry.