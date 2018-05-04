Gate shelving system folds up or down for books, clothes, furniture

Flexible storage options are a big plus when living in a smaller space. We've seen various incarnations of clever shelving that stacks up like Tetris blocks, hooks onto the wall, flat pack shelving that hangs, and accordion-like flat pack shelving that unfolds.

Aiming for flexibility and beautiful durability, Kiev, Ukraine-based designer Artem Zakharchenko of Zakharchitects created this versatile shelving design called "Gate", which is made out of rows of wooden slats that can be folded down or up, depending on the need.

© Zakharchitects © Zakharchitects

© Zakharchitects © Zakharchitects

Constructed by furniture maker Borisov, the Gate's folding action is made possible by the metal rods that string the slats together at two points. At the back is a metal structure that holds everything up, while also providing a stopper for the slats. Conveniently, one can also hang clothes off of the rods, or wine glasses in between the slats -- a neat idea.

© Zakharchitects © Zakharchitects

© Zakharchitects © Zakharchitects

© Zakharchitects © Zakharchitects

The design could be used in small apartments, where one might flip an empty shelf up to gain extra space. As one can make out in the photos, one of those shelves can become flip-down seats or work tables. There are apparently add-ons galore, umbrella stands, storage boxes, tabourets (maybe something for plants or art). It could also be useful in restaurants or retail stores, where it could be utilized for displaying products, clothes and wines. This is quite an adaptable set of shelving that can do more than just store things; to see more, visit Zakharchitects.

[Via: Contemporist]