Chairs hidden everywhere in this multifunctional furniture collection (Video)

Chairs take up a lot of space, but not in this line of space-saving furniture.

Multifunctional furniture is a life-saver when it comes to cramped spaces, as it means that one piece can serve more than one purpose, while taking up the same amount of space. Chairs are a good candidate for this genre of flexible furnishings, as they tend to monopolize the floor if they don't fold up.

Turning the humble chair into something more beyond its original intention is Chairs Everywhere, new line of furniture from Madrid, Spain's OOO My Design. Inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci’s statement that "simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” Vanesa Moreno Serna and Nenad Katic designed this set of three different iterations of the chair getting a multipurpose makeover, as seen in this video via Designboom:

in chairs everywhere, seats and other types of furniture merge in unexpected combinations from designboom on Vimeo.

The series includes the piece "Shy", which is a set of "introverted" drawers that ingeniously hides a full-sized, sturdy chair made out of lacquered pine, nestled among the melamine and birch plywood drawers.

Next is "Social," the more outgoing member of the series, which features a table with storage, integrated with four cleverly stacked chairs that also have their own storage underneath. When put together, the pieces function collectively as a place to store things, but can be easily transformed into a spot where one can read a book, or chat with someone over a cup of tea.

The third in the series, titled "Balanced," is the most sculptural of the bunch: its curves incorporate yet another two smaller chairs that can be taken out for guests, or put away to make more space.

As the designers explain, these multifacted pieces each exhibit a "cheerful personality" that invites people to engage and explore the possibilities of transforming their living spaces, while clearing up more room to move around. To see more, or to purchase, visit OOO My Design and Chairs Everywhere.