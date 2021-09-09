News Treehugger Voices Eco-Friendly Autumnal Crafts Using Things From My Garden You'll be amazed at the natural craft supplies a garden or rural yard can yield. By Elizabeth Waddington Elizabeth Waddington Facebook LinkedIn Writer, Permaculture Designer, Sustainability Consultant University of St Andrews (MA) Elizabeth has worked since 2010 as a freelance writer and consultant covering gardening, permaculture, and sustainable living. She has also written a number of books and e-books on gardens and gardening. Learn about our editorial process Fact checked by Haley Mast Fact checked by Haley Mast on September 09, 2021 LinkedIn Harvard University Extension School Haley Mast is a writer, fact checker, and conservationist with a certification in sustainability. Learn about our fact checking process on September 9, 2021 03:19PM EDT A farmer makes a willow basket. Aleksandr Bushkov/Getty Images Share Twitter Pinterest Email News Environment Business & Policy Science Animals Home & Design Current Events Treehugger Voices Autumn is a time of abundance on my property—and not just in terms of food. One thing that I like to do is think about how to use natural materials from my garden for a range of autumnal crafts. Today I would like to share some of the projects I will take on this season, in order to help others see the fun versatility offered by natural resources and how they can enrich lives and homes. Basketry Using Dried Grasses and Nettle Fibers Over the summer and in early autumn, I collect dried grasses and nettle fibers. I have written before about how I use nettle fibers to make a rustic garden twine that can be used in a huge range of ways. One thing that I plan to do after the main harvesting period of the forest garden is to take a little time to experiment with basketry. I plan on making a basket using the dried grasses and nettle twine. I will soak the dried grass stems and bundle them, then gently twist and coil the bundles, tying the coils together with the nettle twine. Pruned Wood Rounds and Pyrography Svetlana-Cherruty/Getty Images After pruning some of the fruit trees in my forest garden, one craft project that I enjoy is slicing larger pruned branches into circles and decorating these using pyrography. If you are not familiar with pyrography, this means burning designs into the wood. I have made decorations for Halloween and the festive winter season in this way. Larger wood rounds can be used to make coasters, placemats, or other items for your home. Whittled Wood Crafting Pruned branches can be used to make a range of items using traditional whittling techniques. Wooden spoons and spatulas, traditional clothes pegs for hanging out laundry, tent pegs, plant markers, and more can be easily made with a little practice. I am by no means an expert in woodworking, but even if you aren't an expert in a craft, it can be fun and rewarding to give it a go. How I Use Pruned Branches in My Garden Beeswax-Dipped Autumn Leaves Smartha_Martha/Getty Images Another thing that I enjoy doing in autumn is preserving the beautiful colors of autumn foliage by dipping the leaves in beeswax. After dipping the colorful leaves in melted beeswax, I use them to make mobiles or wall-hangings to use as decorations in my home. Once coated, the leaves should last for several months (at least) with full vibrancy. 7 Fun Crafts That Use Autumn Leaves Dried Flowers and Seed Heads At this time of year, I like to collect a range of flowers and seed heads from my garden. These have a range of uses. I use dried rose petals, lavender, and rosemary, for example, in making bath bombs and other bathroom products. I use dried flowers to make seasonal wreaths and other decorative displays for my home. Dried and pressed flowers can be used decoratively and functionally in a range of crafts. How to Dry Flowers and Preserve Their Color Natural Dyes and Pigments GMVozd/Getty Images Autumn is also a good time to collect some materials for natural dyes and pigments. After the harvest of root crops, for example, beets can be used to yield a natural dye. Blackberries are also useful. Onion skins and other food scraps can also be used to yield natural dyes and pigments, as well as traditional dye-making plants. Guide to Natural Dyeing With Food Scraps Decorative Gourds and Squash Decorating pumpkins does not need to be just for Halloween. I sometimes carve squash from my polytunnel to use as candle lanterns during the autumn and winter months. Geometric or floral carved designs turn these from a decoration for fright night into more general purpose decorations for your home. Obviously, whole squash stored for eating can also be a decorative feature in your home. The ideas above are just a few to help you see how many crafting opportunities abound in autumn. Using materials from your garden to make useful and/or beautiful things for your home is a great way to reduce consumption and limit your reliance on damaging production systems. Once you start crafting with natural materials you will slow down and really see the beauty of the season—and have a lot of fun along the way.