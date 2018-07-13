The truly easiest tomato sauce is no-cook and delicious

Two ingredients and no heat required.

So a while ago I wrote about Marcella Hazan’s miracle of a tomato sauce recipe (which you can devour here: World's easiest tomato sauce is also the most delicious). But in calling it the "world's easiest tomato sauce," I now admit I was wrong – because this one is actually the world's easiest, hence the distinction that it is really truly the easiest.

Emma Laperruque wrote about it for Food52, noting that is was inspired by Marcella Hazan’s very own. I have made very similar "emergency" sauces in much the same way, though Laperruque's has a genius that mine never had, namely: a stick of butter. I use olive oil or coconut oil for a spin on the flavor ... what have I been thinking? No wonder this tastes so good.

The yield here is 1.5 cups, and in addition to tossing with pasta, it can be used to top toast, decorate rice, or thinned for a cold tomato soup. And bonus: You can skip the butter and add jalapeno, lime and cilantro for a quick, no-cook salsa.

All you need is:

• 2 cups cherry tomatoes

• 1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature and cut into cubes

• Sea salt to taste

Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and squeeze out the pulp – if you don't have immediate use for the pulp, put it in the freezer and use for soup stock later. You should end up with about a cup of tomato halves. Add them to the food processor (or blender, NutriBullet or use an immersion blender) and puree until smooth, then add the butter and continue blending until the whole thing comes together and is a uniform orangey-pink in color. Add salt to taste. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator.

It's that simple, and it's so good! Buttery, to be sure, but with the bright summery tomatoes cutting through the richness for a perfect balance. You can also play around with the amount of butter and/or swap in other fats as well; but whatever you use, it's a breeze to make.

See more of Laperruque's recipes at Food52.