Our 10 most popular recipes of the year

The top how-to food stories can be summed up in one word: COMFORT.

To be exact, this is not just 10 recipes, since some of these contain more than one recipe, but nonetheless these were the top ten most popular stories for 2019 in our "easy vegetarian recipes" category – the category includes recipes, suggestions, tips, and methods. If there is a takeaway here, it is that comfort reigned supreme. (Although I am not sure that number nine – eating like Leonardo da Vinci – was all that comfortable, per se, it was surely interesting.) The other theme: Basic methods.

That people want comfort food during uncertain times comes as little surprise – but the basic nature of many of these is a little surprising. I am hopeful that it means more people are exploring simple ways to cook more plant-based foods, and if that's the case, that may be the best food story of the decade!