This super simple green sauce goes with everything

And it reduces food waste!

While scrolling through Bon Appétit's Basically site, I saw a headline that filled me with joyfully solidarity: "This Green Sauce Is the Most Useful Condiment There Is, End of Story." I immediately knew what they were talking about because I, too, have a green sauce recipe that I use for everything. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's quite similar to the one described online.

The point of the Green Sauce is two-fold – to transform sad, droopy herbs into something endlessly useful and to provide a flavor bomb to whatever other food is being prepared. If that sounds too good to be true, hang in there for an explanation.

This Green Sauce is an amalgamation of any fresh herbs you may have on hand. This could be basil, cilantro, parsley, dill, tarragon, oregano, chives, you name it. Additional limp greens are welcome additions, such as spinach, arugula, mustard greens, and garlic scapes. These get washed and put into a blender, along with a generous amount of olive oil, some wine vinegar or squeeze of lemon juice, a bit of garlic (if you're not using scapes), salt and pepper. Occasionally I like to add a pinch of red chili flakes, some capers or anchovies, too. Blend until finely chopped, and you're good to go.

Next, use it in any way you want. I drizzle over grilled vegetables, tofu, meats, and basmati rice. I stir a spoonful into salad dressing, marinades, scrambled eggs, bean soups, yogurt or tahini for a quick dip. It's delicious spread on sandwiches, grilled naan, pizza rounds, savory crepes, and quesadillas. I make as big a batch as I can and store it in a glass jar in the fridge, but it always disappears within a couple of days because it's so darn useful. (If you end up with extra, freeze it in an ice cube tray.)

No doubt you will recognize this magical sauce as something else. There are names for various versions of it, all hailing from different countries – chimichurri, pesto, salsa verde, chermoula, zhoug, green chutney, or chili-herb dipping sauce. The beauty of the formula is that you can make it your own –looser or thicker, spicier or milder – depending on what needs to be used up and what flavor profile you're going for.

Go forth and make green sauce all summer long, and never let another bunch of herbs go to waste!