Chocolate hummus is shockingly good (recipe + nutrition facts)

There's some kind of kitchen wizardry that happens when chick peas meet cocoa powder; here's how to find out in five minutes flat.

I felt conflicted, it's true. I bemoan social media trends in which stalwart recipes get makeovers that make the once said reliable dish unrecognizable in the name of fads. (Exhibit A: Internet proves the perils of messing with mac & cheese.) Initially, I cringed to see "brownie batter hummus" and its band of chocolatey chickpea cousins popping up on food blogs. But then I thought, oh wait, I've already been there, kind of. I make black bean brownies and white bean blondies – I'm guilty of my own annoyances.

So then I found myself staring at a bowl of leftover chickpeas, and before I knew it, I was mushing them up with cocoa powder and maple syrup. (I had browsed recipes; this one from Don't Waste the Crumbs resonated.) I was not expecting to like it; no way could the alchemy of the aforementioned black bean brownies translate to something so simple. I was wrong. This stuff is a miracle. The chickpeas add body and texture and do not compete in flavor with the other ingredients, which add depth and happiness. I literally uttered all kinds of happy surprise sounds to myself.

How to make it

1 3/4 cups cooked chickpeas (or one 15 ounce can, drained and rinsed well)

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (I swear by Equal Exchange Organic Baking Cocoa)

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

3 tablespoons water

Put it all in a food processor; mix until smooth. You could also try a blender or even mashing by hand, though it may be a tad chunkier. (I used my NutriBullet, which requires a little more liquid for a super smooth texture; you can see in the photo above that it is a little rough, but no less delicious.) If you have used sodium-free chickpeas, adding a pinch of salt will help balance the flavors. And adjust water until you get the texture you like.

Serve with fruit, biscotti, in a tortilla, with chips or pretzels for the salty-sweet adventure, with rice pudding, oatmeal, in a smoothie, et cetera ... or just eat it directly with a spoon. (Which is maybe what I did.)

Variations

Nutrition

© Melissa Breyer © Melissa Breyer