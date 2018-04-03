Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese is perfect vegan comfort food

This recipe from "Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World" proves that protecting the planet can be a delicious endeavor.

We recently wrote about a great new book called "Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World" by Matthew Prescott. It is a delicious mash-up of art, infographics, photography, essays and best of all, 80 gorgeous recipes to help entice us all to eat more plant-based foods. With recipes like this one in the book, reprinted with permission from Flatiron Books, it shouldn't be such a tough sell...

Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese

Ingredients:

1 C raw cashews, soaked in water for 4 hours

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp soy sauce

¾ tsp mustard

2 tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

¼ C nutritional yeast

2 Tbsp margarine

1 (16-oz) box pasta (shells or macaroni)

Freshly ground black pepper

Smoked paprika, for garnish (optional)

Fresh basil, for garnish (optional)

Method:

Rinse the soaked cashews. Put them in a blender. Add enough fresh water so that they are just covered, then blend until very smooth, about 1 minute. Add the lemon juice, soy sauce, mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, nutritional yeast, and margarine. Blend until well combined. Add a little more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you have a smooth and creamy sauce.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain in a colander and rinse thoroughly. Return the pasta to the pot and add the cashew cheese sauce.

Spoon into bowls and garnish with pepper, paprika (if using), and basil (if using) or whatever other toppings you love (sautéed onions, garlic, and cherry tomatoes work well!).

Tip: Like baked mac? Put the mac ’n’ cheese in a baking dish and bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 350°F, or until slightly browned.

See more about the book, Food is the Solution, here.