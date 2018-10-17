8 plant-based recipes for a festive brunch at home
Brunch at home may usually be about the bacon and eggs, but these plant-based dishes will make everyone even happier
Brunch gets kind of bullied. There's a whole school of maligners who complain about the millennials and their penchant for brunch – which is silly. Let them eat brunch! It actually makes a lot of sense. Not everyone wants to wake up with the roosters on their day off and scarf down a meal. So, brunch – not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. And it certainly isn't new.
The first time "brunch" appeared in print was in an 1895 Hunter’s Weekly article, called “Brunch: A Plea.” In it, British writer Guy Beringer presented something different from the heavy, post-church Sunday lunch. ″Brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting,″ Beringer wrote. ″It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.″See? The millennials are on to something! (Confession: This Gen-Xer has partaken in many a mimosa-filled weekend meals between breakfast and lunch as well – it's certainly not just a millennial event.)
Anyway, while brunch out is all the rage, brunching in is wonderful too. It's more relaxed, the bottomless mimosas may be mixed with better bubbles, and there's no two-hour wait. And with all of that in mind, we've rounded up some favorite plant-based brunch recipes. May they put you in good temper!
Fluffy brownie pancakesPictured like the ones above, these are so d-e-l-i-c-i-o-u-s. They are super fluffy, and using Oatly chocolate oat milk gives them that dense chocolate flavor of a brownie – without the stomach-achey richness. If you don't have Oatly available near you, swap in another chocolate non-dairy milk.
- 1 cup flour (mix in white whole-wheat flour for more whole grains if you like)
- 2 tablespoons organic sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup chocolate Oatly oat milk
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
1. In one bowl, mix together dry ingredients; in another bowl stir the wet ingredients together. Pour the wet mix into the dry mix and stir until blended then let rest for five minutes. Oh, and nobody will be mad if you add some chocolate chips or chunks to the batter.
2. Heat coconut oil or vegan butter in a skillet over medium heat and pour about a half cup per pancake, or smaller for silver dollars. Wait until bubbles appear on the top and then flip.
3. Serve with nothing they're so good! Go subtle with raspberry jam, or go crazy and serve with sliced bananas, strawberries, and coconut whipped cream.
Waffle bar
Coconut whipped cream
- 1 14-ounce can of full fat unsweetened coconut milk (I like Whole Foods 365 Everyday organic)
- 4 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1 scraped vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Place the can in the refrigerator overnight. When ready, open the can and separate the thick cream – which should take up the upper part of the can, from the milk. (Save the milk for another recipe.)
2. Whip the cream for about a minute or more until it is miraculously fluffy and whipped-creamy; add sugar to taste and vanilla. Serve immediately, or keep it in the refrigerator until ready to serve – in the fridge it will last for weeks. (For troubleshooting, tips here.)
Easy cinnamon rollsYes, you read that right: Easy. Most recipes for cinnamon rolls are A) not vegan and B) so complicated that you need a spreadsheet and a tutor to figure it all out. These, on the other hand, are vegan and require a mere seven ingredients. They come from my favorite vegan baking blog, The Minimalist Baker and the recipe can be found there – but in the meantime, watch the how-to above.
Homemade granola parfaits
Here is our go-to granola recipe. You can make it way ahead of time, and feel free to mix and match the ingredients to suit your tastes.