35 favorite vegan and vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes

Need some last-minute inspiration? We've gathered together our favorite vegetarian and vegan holiday-friendly recipes from which to choose.

Roasted radishes with yogurt-tahini

© Roasted radishes. Used with permission from America's Test Kitchen © Roasted radishes. Used with permission from America's Test Kitchen

Not many people think to roast radishes; but they are delicious when subjected to some heat

FYI: Which sweet potatoes should you buy?

© Oven-roasted sweet potatoes; 400F for 40 minutes. (Photo: Melissa Breyer) © Oven-roasted sweet potatoes; 400F for 40 minutes. (Photo: Melissa Breyer)

Roasted mashed sweet potatoes

© Melissa Breyer © Melissa Breyer

Confused by all the yam and sweet potato options? Learn what to expect in terms of flavor, textures, and best uses here.This may be the perfect way to serve sweet potatoes; it's easy, delicious, and beautiful to behold.

Glazed roasted vegetables

Here's a simple trick for elevating already delicious roasted vegetables.

The best way to roast butternut squash

Here's everything you need to know about roasting the iconic winter squash.

Baked pumpkin fondue

Fondue is the perfect dish; it is tasty (very tasty!) but it is also a very social dish.

Brussels sprouts with sauteed shallots and mushrooms

This recipe pairs the tender and sweet flavors of the vegetable with savory sauteed shallots and earthy mushrooms.

10 technicolor side dishes for a vibrant holiday feast

© Various © Various

Eat the rainbow!

Spicy roasted cauliflower with lemon honey dressing

The ingredients add so much to the flavor of a vegetable and transform it from a boring side dish to something for which you're reaching for seconds and thirds.

Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese

This recipe from "Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World" proves that protecting the planet can be a delicious endeavor.

Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds

There's so much going on in this salad, and yet it is so simple to put together.

Rich and creamy squash risotto

© Margaret Badore © Margaret Badore

Squash risotto is perfect for a gathering – it’s a rich dish and makes for a filling main course.

Easy acorn squash stuffed with couscous

© Margaret Badore © Margaret Badore

There are many full, sweet flavors of fall besides the pumpkin. Squash’s rich flavor is great for both sweet and savory dishes.

Rich and cheesy kale gratin

This dish is as simple to make as the flavor is intriguing. The garlic that is sauteed with the kale, and the nutmeg that is stirred into the cheese sauce give this just the right oomph.

Veggie-packed vegan vegetable pot pie

Perhaps the ultimate in comfort foods: The pot pie!

Savory wild leek biscuits with cracked coriander seeds

This recipe couldn't be simpler. It takes less than 20 minutes from gathering the ingredients to popping in the oven to bake.

Brazilian cheese breads

© K Martinko © K Martinko

Chewy, salty, and impossible to stop eating.

Homemade cranberry sauce with ginger and orange zest

This sauce with notes of ginger and orange, is simply divine.

The easiest, most delicious pie crust recipe

This tender, flaky crust is one of the easiest I've ever made, and also the most delicious.

This is the best vegan pumpkin pie yet

© Melissa Breyer © Melissa Breyer

A secret ingredient leads to a rich and creamy plant-based pumpkin pie that also happens to be healthy and easy to make.

3-ingredient vegan pumpkin pudding

© Melissa Breyer © Melissa Breyer

This easy recipe makes a plant-based pumpkin pudding that is rich, creamy, healthy, and delicious.

Salted caramel cupcakes

These are super moist and light, with a surprisingly airy texture. The frosting is the rich part, a thick, sweet and creamy decadence.

Easy pumpkin pie squares with candied ginger

These delicious dessert squares skip the crust and the refined sugar. They're quick and easy to make for lightly sweet snacks during fall and winter.

Sweet potato bread pudding

Or, a lesson on how to get crazy amounts of beta carotene in after dinner.

Vegan marshmallows

For you vegan sweet potato casserole, these DIY marshmallows are your animal-free key to gooey goodness

And when you are all done: Make a lovely savory tart with leftovers