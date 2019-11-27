35 favorite vegan and vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes

November 27, 2019
thanksgiving dishes
Need some last-minute inspiration? We've gathered together our favorite vegetarian and vegan holiday-friendly recipes from which to choose.

Roasted radishes with yogurt-tahini

Roasted radishes
Not many people think to roast radishes; but they are delicious when subjected to some heat
RECIPE: Roasted radishes with yogurt-tahini

FYI: Which sweet potatoes should you buy?

baked sweet potatoes
Confused by all the yam and sweet potato options? Learn what to expect in terms of flavor, textures, and best uses here.
MORE: Which sweet potatoes should you buy?

Roasted mashed sweet potatoes

mashed sweet potatoes
This may be the perfect way to serve sweet potatoes; it's easy, delicious, and beautiful to behold.
RECIPE: Mashed roasted sweet potatoes are the way to go

Glazed roasted vegetables

roasted veg
Here's a simple trick for elevating already delicious roasted vegetables.
RECIPE: Glazing roasted vegetables makes them even better

The best way to roast butternut squash

roasted butternut squash
Here's everything you need to know about roasting the iconic winter squash.
RECIPE: The best way to roast butternut squash

Baked pumpkin fondue

Finished Pumpkin Fondue
Fondue is the perfect dish; it is tasty (very tasty!) but it is also a very social dish.
RECIPE: Baked pumpkin fondue

Brussels sprouts with sauteed shallots and mushrooms

sauteed brussels with leeks and mushrooms
This recipe pairs the tender and sweet flavors of the vegetable with savory sauteed shallots and earthy mushrooms.
RECIPE: Brussels sprouts with sauteed shallots and mushrooms

10 technicolor side dishes for a vibrant holiday feast

Colorful foods
Eat the rainbow!
RECIPES: 10 technicolor side dishes for a vibrant holiday feast

Spicy roasted cauliflower with lemon honey dressing

spicy roasted cauliflower photo
The ingredients add so much to the flavor of a vegetable and transform it from a boring side dish to something for which you're reaching for seconds and thirds.
RECIPE: Spicy roasted cauliflower with lemon honey dressing

Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese

Food is the solution
This recipe from "Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World" proves that protecting the planet can be a delicious endeavor.
RECIPE: Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese is perfect vegan comfort food

Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds

Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds photo
There's so much going on in this salad, and yet it is so simple to put together.
RECIPE: Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds

Rich and creamy squash risotto

vegan risotto with squash
Squash risotto is perfect for a gathering – it’s a rich dish and makes for a filling main course.
RECIPE: Rich and creamy squash risotto

Easy acorn squash stuffed with couscous

acorn squash stuffed with couscous recipe
There are many full, sweet flavors of fall besides the pumpkin. Squash’s rich flavor is great for both sweet and savory dishes.
RECIPE: Easy acorn squash stuffed with couscous

Rich and cheesy kale gratin

kale gratin photo
This dish is as simple to make as the flavor is intriguing. The garlic that is sauteed with the kale, and the nutmeg that is stirred into the cheese sauce give this just the right oomph.
RECIPE: Rich and cheesy kale gratin

Veggie-packed vegan vegetable pot pie

vegan pot pie
Perhaps the ultimate in comfort foods: The pot pie!
RECIPE: Veggie-packed vegan vegetable pot pie

Savory wild leek biscuits with cracked coriander seeds

leek biscuits photo
This recipe couldn't be simpler. It takes less than 20 minutes from gathering the ingredients to popping in the oven to bake.
RECIPE: Savory wild leek biscuits with cracked coriander seeds

Brazilian cheese breads

Brazilian cheese breads
Chewy, salty, and impossible to stop eating. RECIPE: Brazilian cheese breads are a quick and satisfying treat

Homemade cranberry sauce with ginger and orange zest

Homemade Cranberry Sauce with Ginger and Orange Zest
This sauce with notes of ginger and orange, is simply divine.
Recipe: Homemade cranberry sauce with ginger and orange zest

The easiest, most delicious pie crust recipe

fruit pie
This tender, flaky crust is one of the easiest I've ever made, and also the most delicious.
RECIPE: The easiest, most delicious pie crust recipe

This is the best vegan pumpkin pie yet

vegan pumpkin pie
A secret ingredient leads to a rich and creamy plant-based pumpkin pie that also happens to be healthy and easy to make.
RECIPE: This is the best vegan pumpkin pie yet

3-ingredient vegan pumpkin pudding

vegan pumpkin pudding
This easy recipe makes a plant-based pumpkin pudding that is rich, creamy, healthy, and delicious.
RECIPE: 3-ingredient vegan pumpkin pudding tastes like heaven

Salted caramel cupcakes

salted caramel cupcakes photo
These are super moist and light, with a surprisingly airy texture. The frosting is the rich part, a thick, sweet and creamy decadence.
RECIPE: Salted caramel cupcakes

Easy pumpkin pie squares with candied ginger

pumpkin pie squares photo
These delicious dessert squares skip the crust and the refined sugar. They're quick and easy to make for lightly sweet snacks during fall and winter.
RECIPE: Easy pumpkin pie squares with candied ginger

Sweet potato bread pudding

bread pudding
Or, a lesson on how to get crazy amounts of beta carotene in after dinner.
RECIPE: Sweet potato bread pudding sneaks superfoods into dessert

Vegan marshmallows

Sweet potato marchmallows
For you vegan sweet potato casserole, these DIY marshmallows are your animal-free key to gooey goodness
RECIPE: Vegan marshmallow recipe means gelatin-free treats for all

And when you are all done: Make a lovely savory tart with leftovers

savory tart
RECIPE: Make a lovely savory tart with leftovers

