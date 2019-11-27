35 favorite vegan and vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes
Need some last-minute inspiration? We've gathered together our favorite vegetarian and vegan holiday-friendly recipes from which to choose.
Roasted radishes with yogurt-tahini
© Roasted radishes. Used with permission from America's Test KitchenNot many people think to roast radishes; but they are delicious when subjected to some heat
RECIPE: Roasted radishes with yogurt-tahini
FYI: Which sweet potatoes should you buy?
© Oven-roasted sweet potatoes; 400F for 40 minutes. (Photo: Melissa Breyer)Confused by all the yam and sweet potato options? Learn what to expect in terms of flavor, textures, and best uses here.
MORE: Which sweet potatoes should you buy?
Roasted mashed sweet potatoes
© Melissa BreyerThis may be the perfect way to serve sweet potatoes; it's easy, delicious, and beautiful to behold.
RECIPE: Mashed roasted sweet potatoes are the way to go
Glazed roasted vegetables
© casanisaHere's a simple trick for elevating already delicious roasted vegetables.
RECIPE: Glazing roasted vegetables makes them even better
The best way to roast butternut squash
RECIPE: The best way to roast butternut squash
Baked pumpkin fondue
RECIPE: Baked pumpkin fondue
Brussels sprouts with sauteed shallots and mushrooms
RECIPE: Brussels sprouts with sauteed shallots and mushrooms
10 technicolor side dishes for a vibrant holiday feast
© VariousEat the rainbow!
RECIPES: 10 technicolor side dishes for a vibrant holiday feast
Spicy roasted cauliflower with lemon honey dressing
RECIPE: Spicy roasted cauliflower with lemon honey dressing
Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese
RECIPE: Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese is perfect vegan comfort food
Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds
RECIPE: Curried wild rice, lentil and orzo salad with caramelized onions and toasted almonds
Rich and creamy squash risotto
© Margaret BadoreSquash risotto is perfect for a gathering – it’s a rich dish and makes for a filling main course.
RECIPE: Rich and creamy squash risotto
Easy acorn squash stuffed with couscous
© Margaret BadoreThere are many full, sweet flavors of fall besides the pumpkin. Squash’s rich flavor is great for both sweet and savory dishes.
RECIPE: Easy acorn squash stuffed with couscous
Rich and cheesy kale gratin
RECIPE: Rich and cheesy kale gratin
Veggie-packed vegan vegetable pot pie
Flickr/arimoore/CC BY 2.0Perhaps the ultimate in comfort foods: The pot pie!
RECIPE: Veggie-packed vegan vegetable pot pie
Savory wild leek biscuits with cracked coriander seeds
RECIPE: Savory wild leek biscuits with cracked coriander seeds
Brazilian cheese breads
© K MartinkoChewy, salty, and impossible to stop eating. RECIPE: Brazilian cheese breads are a quick and satisfying treat
Homemade cranberry sauce with ginger and orange zest
Recipe: Homemade cranberry sauce with ginger and orange zest
The easiest, most delicious pie crust recipe
RECIPE: The easiest, most delicious pie crust recipe
This is the best vegan pumpkin pie yet
© Melissa BreyerA secret ingredient leads to a rich and creamy plant-based pumpkin pie that also happens to be healthy and easy to make.
RECIPE: This is the best vegan pumpkin pie yet
3-ingredient vegan pumpkin pudding
© Melissa BreyerThis easy recipe makes a plant-based pumpkin pudding that is rich, creamy, healthy, and delicious.
RECIPE: 3-ingredient vegan pumpkin pudding tastes like heaven
Salted caramel cupcakes
RECIPE: Salted caramel cupcakes
Easy pumpkin pie squares with candied ginger
RECIPE: Easy pumpkin pie squares with candied ginger
Sweet potato bread pudding
Flickr/DeathByBokeh/CC BY 2.0Or, a lesson on how to get crazy amounts of beta carotene in after dinner.
RECIPE: Sweet potato bread pudding sneaks superfoods into dessert
Vegan marshmallows
RECIPE: Vegan marshmallow recipe means gelatin-free treats for all
And when you are all done: Make a lovely savory tart with leftoversMake a lovely savory tart with leftovers
