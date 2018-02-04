19 ways to use Nutella
There were the Moscow Salt Riots of 1648, the Boston Bread Riots of the early 1700s, and the 19th-century Flour Riots in New York City ... but how can you top the Nutella Riots that happened across France in January of 2018? Ok, to be fair, the violent skirmishes that broke out when a supermarket chain slashed the price of Nutella were more akin to Black Friday rampaging than political upheaval, but it sure does say something about the fanatical lure of the beloved hazelnut spread. What kind of sorcery is going on in those jars anyway? So devoted are the masses to the sugary-palm-oily confection that not only does it inspire riots, but it has its own holiday as well. Behold February 5: World Nutella Day.
So how should you celebrate? A) Do not start a riot B) make your own healthy and sustainable version if you feel inclined and C) use it in any one of these magical ways.
1. Open jar, insert spoon, eat. See photo above.
2. Mix it in chia puddingSarahchoe/CC BY 2.0
3. Swirl it in banana breadAlexis Lamster/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
4. Stir it in cereal© explorerbob
5. Slip it in crepes
6. Put it in pancakesDawid Skalec/CC BY 2.0
7. Rim your iced coffee glass with itDanny Foo/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
8. Make hot chocolate (add a kick!)
9. House it in cookiesGail/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
10. Top toastDorte/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
11. Stuff a croissant© pixel2013
12. Insert pretzels
13. Grill it in a sandwichAlexis Lamster/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
14. Grill it in a sandwich with banana!Kate Hopkins/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
15. Make hearts in your brownie batter© Panda Bake
16. Put it on apples© Svetlana Zelentsova
17. Enrich a smoothie© Liliya Kandrashevich
18. Slather a waffleAnurag Ganguly/CC BY 2.0
19. Make a milkshake ... then call 911
What did we miss? Tell us in the comments.