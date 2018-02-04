19 ways to use Nutella

Melissa Breyer
February 4, 2018
nutella spoon
© Michael Wende

There were the Moscow Salt Riots of 1648, the Boston Bread Riots of the early 1700s, and the 19th-century Flour Riots in New York City ... but how can you top the Nutella Riots that happened across France in January of 2018? Ok, to be fair, the violent skirmishes that broke out when a supermarket chain slashed the price of Nutella were more akin to Black Friday rampaging than political upheaval, but it sure does say something about the fanatical lure of the beloved hazelnut spread. What kind of sorcery is going on in those jars anyway? So devoted are the masses to the sugary-palm-oily confection that not only does it inspire riots, but it has its own holiday as well. Behold February 5: World Nutella Day.

So how should you celebrate? A) Do not start a riot B) make your own healthy and sustainable version if you feel inclined and C) use it in any one of these magical ways.

1. Open jar, insert spoon, eat. See photo above.

2. Mix it in chia pudding

chia puddingSarahchoe/CC BY 2.0

3. Swirl it in banana bread

nutella banana breadAlexis Lamster/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

4. Stir it in cereal

Nutella chia© explorerbob

5. Slip it in crepes

A post shared by Lovefood3.0 (@lovefood3.0) on

6. Put it in pancakes

Nutella cakesDawid Skalec/CC BY 2.0

7. Rim your iced coffee glass with it

nutella iced coffeeDanny Foo/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

8. Make hot chocolate (add a kick!)

9. House it in cookies

nutella cookiesGail/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

10. Top toast

nutella toastDorte/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

11. Stuff a croissant

nutella croissant© pixel2013

12. Insert pretzels

A post shared by Alex Shevchenko (@burkinafaso) on

13. Grill it in a sandwich

grilled nutella sandwichAlexis Lamster/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

14. Grill it in a sandwich with banana!

grilled nutella sandwichKate Hopkins/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

15. Make hearts in your brownie batter

nutella brownies© Panda Bake

16. Put it on apples

nutella apples© Svetlana Zelentsova

17. Enrich a smoothie

nutella smoothie© Liliya Kandrashevich

18. Slather a waffle

nutella waffleAnurag Ganguly/CC BY 2.0

19. Make a milkshake ... then call 911

A post shared by Annabell Beck (@anna.bell_97) on

What did we miss? Tell us in the comments.

