This Modern Micro-Office Hybrid Is Also a Guest Suite

Many people found themselves working from home during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps not surprisingly, many workers found themselves actually preferring to work from home, given the improved work-life balance and flexibility that telecommuting can offer—not to mention a greater reduction in carbon emissions when there are fewer daily commutes. Working from home makes a lot of sense, especially since it appears that remote work doesn't seem to impact productivity.

Of course, going forward there might be some details to iron out. For example, in a hybrid world that combines both working in-person at the office and working from home, how can companies ensure that employees have an optimal set-up at home and whether we would still need new office buildings in this hybridized future.

We have learned some important design lessons during the last two years, and having a dedicated workspace and flexibility at home might be at the top of the list. Designers like London-based architecture studio Boano Prišmontas are showing how prefab design can elevate the home office into something that is well-integrated, and multipurpose.

Having recently launched My Room In The Garden (seen here previously), their digitally prefabricated line of home offices last year, Boano Prišmontas has now completed one version of the modular system, called Dot House, in the north end of the city.

Boano Prismontas

As the designers explain, versatility is the key for this unit of 161 square feet (15 square meters):

"Conceived as a multifunctional and flexible unit, [the Dot House] provides an ancillary and unique space to work, relax, watch a movie, read or play video games. Mainly used as a study and entertainment room, the 'Dot House' comprises a bathroom and a micro kitchen to provide an independent and self-sufficient micro-habitable space that could be used for visiting, family members, and guests."

The exterior of the garden office is covered with corrugated panels made with black fiber cement. According to the design team, this material was chosen as the client preferred a low-maintenance alternative to charred timber (a.k.a. shou sugi ban).

Most of the Dot House was prefabricated in Boano Prismontas' London workshop, before being transported and assembled within one day on-site. The rapid set-up was facilitated by the use of a plywood chassis with pre-cut holes that made installing wiring and plumbing much quicker, while all the structural modules were filled with rigid insulation to make the structure more energy-efficient.



Boano Prismontas

There are two main zones inside this micro-office, one main room designated for work, play, and sleep, and another enclosed area that is the bathroom.

Boano Prismontas

A large set of sliding glass doors helps not only let plenty of natural light in but to also visually connect the interior of the Dot House with the rest of the garden outside, as well as the main residence.

Boano Prismontas

The modular furnishings include an integrated folding desk that offers charging for devices, as well as a space for a printer, and ample storage space from floor to ceiling. The lights operate with motion sensors, in order to prevent wasted electricity, while the structure is heated with an underfloor system controlled by a thermostat sensor.

Boano Prismontas

Above the desk, there is an integrated retractable projector screen, to be used for movie nights, meetings, or video games.

Boano Prismontas

Much of the interior walls are characterized by adjustable pegboards, which allow the occupant to add shelving, or other forms of storage, as needed.

Boano Prismontas

The comfortable green couch seen here can not only be a great place for working on a laptop but can also convert into a bed for guests.

Boano Prismontas

The wood used here is laminated plywood panels for the walls, Birch FSC plywood for the exposed ceiling, and durable concrete tiles for the floor.

Behind a sliding door, we find the bathroom, which includes a lovely shower, compact vanity sink, skylight, and toilet. The walls here are made with terrazzo tiles, with an eye-catching pattern that adds some visual interest to the space.

Boano Prismontas

As a multifunctional project that aims to not only serve as a home office but also as a leisure and guest room, one can see why such versatile add-on spaces like the Dot House are gaining traction in an increasingly hybridized world.

To see more, visit My Room In The Garden and Boano Prišmontas.

