Modern Loftless Tiny House Includes a Plant-Filled Living Wall

Tiny houses as we now know them first made their appearance in the United States back in the 1990s, though small living spaces have been around since time immemorial: think tents, yurts, wagons, and so on. Fast forward a couple of decades later, and tiny houses have become a real global phenomenon, having taken root in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and beyond. Another big hub of tiny house activity is France, where in recent years we've seen a number of impressive high-quality builds that are pushing the design envelope.

Based out of La Bâthie in south-eastern France, Tiny House Tarentaise is yet another one of these French tiny house builders creating some magnificent living spaces. Their latest completed house is The Dejessi, which features a modern, streamlined interior design, along with a unique living wall full of plants in the bathroom.

Tiny House Tarentaise

The company was launched by Damien Fugier in 2019, who initially fell in love with tiny houses during a trip to Canada back in 2016. As Fugier explains, there are some notable geo-cultural differences that have led to tiny houses' wild popularity in North America:

"North America is ahead of [Europe when it comes to tiny houses], no doubt because the dimensions of these countries have long kept their inhabitants mobile. They are naturally more open to these new forms of habitat, which are also mobile."

Nevertheless, with beautiful tiny homes like the Dejessi making their debut in Europe, there's no doubt that overseas interest in tiny houses will only increase. And there is a lot to like here in the Dejessi, starting with its wood-clad exterior, its quirky angled window, and its generous outdoor deck, all placed on top of a sturdy trailer that measures 33 feet long.

Tiny House Tarentaise

The outdoor deck is large enough to fit an L-shaped sectional couch, plus a table. Large sliding patio doors help to connect the interior with the exterior.

There isn't any overhead structure to shade or enclose the space, but regardless it's perfectly sized for extending the interior space further out and allowing the occupants to enjoy some relaxation outside.

Tiny House Tarentaise

The kitchen is bright, and the cabinetry has been laid out in a way so that there's plenty of floor space to move around, and lots of overhead space as well to add artwork or more shelving if needed.

Tiny House Tarentaise

The backlit backsplash is ingenious—it illuminates the area well for preparing food, and at the same time, looks like a work of art.

Taking its cue from space-saving RV stovetop cover, the four-burner stovetop here also has a glass top, providing extra counter space when needed.

Tiny House Tarentaise

Here's a view from the kitchen, looking back at the sliding patio doors—that's one large refrigerator indeed! One could imagine potentially replacing that behemoth with a mini-fridge under the counter, and fitting some indoor seating and a small dining table there.

Tiny House Tarentaise

Past the kitchen, we have the bedroom on the same level toward the rear—no stairs or ladder to climb up. The bedroom is nicely done, with two small skylights at the top to let in natural light, and for a bit of bedtime stargazing. There is also a sizeable closet on one side, which is accessed via a sliding wooden door.

Tiny House Tarentaise

We like the extra recessed lights that highlight the ledge above the closet.

Tiny House Tarentaise

Sandwiched in between the kitchen and the bedroom is the bathroom—and what a bathroom it is! Aiming for an "Amazonian rainforest" look, the walls are covered with plants, as arranged by artisan florist JULALIE. With some moisture-loving plants that will no doubt benefit from the regular humidity levels in the bathroom, this is a biophilic design idea that has a lot of potential.

Tiny House Tarentaise

According to the company, their turnkey models such as the Dejessi, which include the exterior and interior finishes and furnishings, start at $48,700. All in all, this stylish tiny house represents a promising start for this emerging tiny house company.

To see more, visit Tiny House Tarentaise and on Facebook.