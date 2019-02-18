Would you date someone based on the contents of their fridge?

Samsung has created a dating app that's like Tinder, except you swipe through fridge photos rather than faces.

The new way to your heart might be through your fridge. At least, Samsung is confident this could be the case. The appliance giant has just launched 'refrigerdating,' an online dating app that hopes to match people based on the contents of their refrigerators. As the Guardian explains, "It's like Tinder but you swipe through pictures of food, rather than faces."

A PR manager for the company said, "We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality."

People who sign up are urged not to 'stage' their fridges for photos (as in, cleaning them and making them look more presentable than usual), but that strikes me as ridiculous advice. Who in their right mind would photograph their fridge as is? Or maybe I'm the only person in the world who has limp cilantro, old jars with unidentifiable contents, and ancient condiments aplenty, but somehow I think not. (At least I don't have a random shoe.)

Unsplash/Public Domain Unsplash/Public Domain

As CNET reports, "The free app works with the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, a $4,000 appliance with a touchscreen on the door that you can use to view the family's schedule, and an ingredient-tracking camera that lets you double-check whether you're out of milk." This strikes me as odd because, presumably, most people with an expensive family schedule-tracking refrigerator wouldn't be single; I'd think a smaller, apartment-sized fridge would be a better bet for match-making. But you don't have to own the Family Hub Refrigerator to use the app; it's available to anyone.

There is, however, some truth to the idea that people could connect over food, and when the Guardian headline asked, "Would you date someone because of what's in their fridge?" my response was a resounding "yes!" Or perhaps I'd be more likely not to date someone based on what's in their fridge. Take a peek at my colleague Lloyd's freezer (OK, it's not a fridge, but close enough). Any takers?

Refrigerdating has generated a fair amount of headline buzz, but it's not a hot dating site... yet. Arwa Mahdawi says she signed up for research purposes:

"Disappointingly, I didn’t match with anybody, which may be because there only seem to be about 15 users and they are probably all employees of Samsung Sweden. Nevertheless, I enjoyed peering into strangers’ fridges far more than I had anticipated."

This same food-centered voyeurism drives interest in TreeHugger's weekly meal-planning series, How to feed a family. People are fascinated by how other people eat. They want to glimpse their fridges, pantries, and daily menus, precisely because it provides so much information. From this we discover how others live and what is important to them. It validates our own choices, gives us something to gloat over or aspire to.

It remains to be seen if refrigerdating will expire, neglected and forgotten, or if it will be ravenously consumed by those who understand that, ultimately, you are what you eat.