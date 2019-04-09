Artist's repurposed vintage pocket watches reveal magical miniature worlds

These intricately redone antique pocket watches and other timepieces feature scenes inspired by fairytales and steampunk.

With the advent of digital timepieces and the conveniences of the smartphone, it seems that old-fashioned pocket watches have gone the way of the dinosaurs, despite having been around since the sixteenth century.

But it's still possible to appreciate their inner beauty, as Greek artist Gregory Grozos of Micro allows us to do with these repurposed pocket watches and other timepieces that feature miniature, magical worlds, built detailed precision.

Taking inspiration from classical fairytales, fantasy novels and steampunk, Grozos' meticulously constructed art pieces are made with tiny reproductions of objects like books, furniture, trees and people. These infinitesimal universes give us a glimpse into Grozos' imagination, where fantastical stories about stargazing, mad scientists and secret forests are told.

Grozo finds his old timepieces in antique markets and street fairs. As he tells My Modern Met:

A few years ago I had the idea of making an entire tiny world which a person can carry on him or her. I then started developing ways to do exactly that. My work is very painstaking and most pieces take days or even weeks to complete.

It's amazing to relish in all the teeny-tiny details of each piece, whether it's counting the innumerable cogs, or reliving the excitement of fairytales like Jack and the Beanstalk, or providing a peek into a steampunk laboratory. For future pieces, Grozos says that he is now working on finding a way to incorporate his personal meditation practice, along with iconographic elements of Eastern philosophy, such as the Buddha or the ever-compassionate bodhisattvas, into his miniature watch art somehow -- a lovely idea.

Though they may no longer be useful anymore, old objects can be a source of joyful nostalgia for those who care to travel back to the past. But the way that they are reused here, as Grozos has done, they have been augmented with an extra element of magic and mystery -- all fitting in the palm of one's hand. To see more or to purchase a piece, visit Gregory Grozos on Etsy, and Facebook.