A lesson in coexistence.

Jake Tobin Garrett is a writer, an illustrator, and a "park nerd" He's known to TreeHugger for his citizen activism, fighting the takeover of public space for private interests. We wrote a couple of years ago about how he used social media to raise awareness about one particular "Privately owned Publicly accessible space," concluding:



A decade ago, Jake Tobin Garrett would have got precisely nowhere with his complaint. Now, within a week, we are within sight of taking back the street. This is a real lesson in the power of social media in modern activism.

Now we learn that he is also a mensch. He put up this note in his apartment building and tells twitter:

Our building has lots of older folks. Here’s the note we’ve put up in case others wanna make their own. Social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t stick together.

His partner in this venture, Kurt, tweets:

If u live in a building w/ a lot of older or potentially at-risk residents, consider posting signs in common areas (laundry room, mail room, etc.) offering ur contacts to make grocery trips or run errands on their behalf, if u’re healthy enough to do so. We’re in this together. — Kurt Mungal (@kurt_inthe_city) March 13, 2020

Kristin Whiteley adds some good advice:

Anyone who is doing this, esp for elderly and at risk people should be taking precautions to not bring the virus to them. I don’t know exactly what that looks like but making sure their hand washing, maybe cleaning outside of any products, taking shoes off outside? Precautions. — Kristin Whiteley (@causalitybrunch) March 13, 2020

But this can be managed. These are the times where we should all pull together rather than pulling into our shells. Tip of the TreeHugger hat to Jake and Kurt.