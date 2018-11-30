Artist's symbiotic fiber sculptures depict life and decay

Our human tendency to cling to an unchanging version of the past is evident in our compulsion to snap photographs or keep mementos of a long-past moment in time, regardless of the reality of time obliviously flowing on. Others, like Florida-based artist Amy Gross, explore the process by creating things -- in Gross' case, creating hybrid bead-and-fibre sculptures that seem to tease out the blurry edge of when living things start to decay, subject as they are to the ravages of time.

Here's Gross talking about her creative process in an interview via Studio Verité:

Studio Vérité: Amy Gross from Jacques de Beaufort on Vimeo.

Says Gross:

My hand-embroidered and beaded fiber sculptures are my attempt to merge together the natural world and my own inner life. Their symbiosis suggests not only what can be seen, but also what cannot: the early alterations of time, the first suggestions of disintegration. I’ve always been attracted and frightened by things that are on the edge of spoiling, or straining to support an excess of growth.

Gross' works seem to bulge, merge and tangle in their conglomerated glory -- neither quite this nor that, but seen as a unified, ever-transforming, symbiotic whole that seems to be frozen in time. The pieces seem like a combination of birds, insects, bacteria, plants and spores -- all coming together in ways that wouldn't happen in nature, yet accurately reflects the processes that they undergo.

Using craft store yarns, beads, wire and paper and fabric transfers of photographic images, Gross fabricates these "frozen fictions" that assuage what she calls her need to "control excess, to categorize and label and keep things safe."

Though they might not exist in nature, Gross' synergistic sculptures speak to our collective imaginations, prompting us to look closer and visualize the connective processes that do exist as a function of time, but hidden in our incomplete perspective of seeing things as separate, rather than an interdependent whole. To see more, visit Amy Gross, Instagram and Momentum Gallery.