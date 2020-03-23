Posters for the plague

We've lived through crises before, with a bit of help from inspiring or hectoring posters.

We have shown many collections of old posters on TreeHugger (see them in related links below!) and I was looking for some related to the transmission of diseases, which were pretty obscure and limited. Then Alice Bennett did a tweet thread which showed that really, there were lots of posters in our collection that are relevant to these times of Covid-19.

WPA art project/Public Domain

UK Ministry of Health/Public Domain

The Victorian Tuberculosis Association/Public Domain

Fingerlicking good!/Public Domain

No hoarding!

McGill Collection/Public Domain

Office of Price administration/Public Domain

Office of Price administration/Public Domain

Stay home!

Office of Transportation/Public Domain

Office of Defense Transportation/Public Domain

Save money and stretch your budget

US Food Administration/Public Domain

United States Food Administration/Public Domain

The Government of Canada/Public Domain

WWII poster, US Government/Public Domain

US Government/Public Domain

Unknown source WW1 poster/Public Domain

General Electric Company via American Legion/Public Domain