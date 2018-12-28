Our 10 most popular stories of 2018

From tiny homes and camper vans to book hoarding and alternative lawns, here are the year's most read stories.

Well 2018, that was an interesting one. While many eyes were focused on all things politics, we are grateful for those of you who tore themselves away from the various train wrecks and visited TreeHugger to get your sustainability fix. I mean, yes, we defied our unofficial "focus on green – not red, white, and blue" maxim and wrote about government policies because this year the politics and environment got all tangled up. But as you'll see in the stories below, readers were coming for things like tiny living, whether rooted to the ground or roaming on wheels. There were talking dogs, well kind of, and alternative lawns – classic TreeHugger! But we also had a new theme winding its way in there, one that I can only describe as "COMFORT, PLEASE" – think a cup of rich delicious coffee, home-baked bread, and a big stack of books.

Thank you to all of our readers and passionate commenters who helped TreeHugger have such a great year. May 2019 bring health and good fortune, not to mention loaves of warm bread and too many books.

10. 19 signals dogs use to tell us what they want

© Victoria Rak It’s probable that in the fantasy world of every pet lover, their companion animal speaks the same language as they do. Who wouldn’t want a dog or cat that could express themselves in words? In the meantime, researchers have identified many of the gestures that dogs use to get humans to do their bidding. Read: 19 signals dogs use to tell us what they want

9. The Nest is a modern tiny house that visitors can rent

© The Nest Making the deliberate move into a smaller space such as a tiny house can be daunting. So it's no wonder that renting one to try it out first is a logical choice for many people. This one in sunny Arizona offers big comforts in a tiny footprint. Read: The Nest is a modern tiny house that visitors can rent

8. The loaf of bread I won't ever stop baking

© K Martinko -- Rising loaves of bread Despite Katherine's experience with so many different recipes and techniques, there is one bread that she keeps coming back to – the humble oatmeal loaf. Read: The loaf of bread I won't ever stop baking

7. I want the new VW California Camper, but I can't have it

6. Modern, high-end tiny house and RV hybrid by Land Ark

© Jeremy Gudac Colorado-based Land Ark debuted the Drake, a tiny house-and-RV hybrid that's certified as an RV, but has been built like an extremely well-insulated home, engineered to handle ski-resort snow loads, yet can also be towed without a special permit. Read: Modern, high-end tiny house and RV hybrid by Land Ark

5. This common cooking oil causes more obesity and diabetes than sugar

4. Ford Transit camper van has everything you need, including a toilet

© Ford/ Westfalia It's hard to live without a toilet, but it is also hard to squeeze one into such a small space without some compromises. Read: Ford Transit camper van has everything you need, including a toilet

3. This secret ingredient will make your coffee 50 percent tastier

2. Use this instead of grass for your lawn

© GoodMood Photo/Shutterstock Clovers make great lawns. They grow easily, and they don't need as much water as grass. They also don't need fertilizer or herbicide. They reach a certain height and stop growing, so you don't have to cut them. Read: Use this instead of grass for your lawn

1. Tsundoku: The practice of buying more books than you can read