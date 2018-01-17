Artist turns bathroom into magical nature spot using recycled materials

Bathrooms are typically utilitarian places where one goes in to do one's private "business." Australia-based artist and fashion designer Roza Khamitova, who's the creative spirit behind the label Shovava, had other ideas. Having accumulated many sketches over the years while designing her signature line of illustrated scarves and clothing, Khamitova decided to recycle some of these sketches by layering them onto her blank bathroom walls.

© Roza Khamitova

The results are stunning, transforming a boring bathroom into a magical spot decorated with drawings of flora and fauna. As she describes on Bored Panda:

I started with transforming my toilet. Deciding not to overthink it, I just glued bits and pieces [of my old sketches] all over the place. After it's been glued on, I “connected” the drawings with more drawings on top. The hardest part was dealing with constantly bubbling paper and varnish that would smudge the ink (oh the horror!). But after drawings were sealed, it was easy to fix them and keep on layering that varnish.

© Roza Khamitova

© Roza Khamitova

The white toilet becomes a canvas too.

© Roza Khamitova

The door comes alive with a colony of mushrooms, the face of a wolf, and a dragonfly.

© Roza Khamitova

© Roza Khamitova

© Roza Khamitova

© Roza Khamitova

Thanks to Khamitova's dedication and careful handiwork, it all ends up looking quite seamless.

© Roza Khamitova

Khamitova, who is originally from the mountains of Kazakhstan, creates lovely scarves, dresses, and shirts that are overlaid with her illustrations, which often depict colourful birds, plants and nature-inspired silouhettes. She says:

I observe nature and find inspiration in the smallest details. Maybe it’s a butterfly’s wing or the patterned cell structure of a leaf. Maybe it’s a feather or a raven perched on a tree limb. I take in what I see in the natural world and then create my pieces.

© Roza Khamitova

Bathrooms don't have to be boring, and as Khamitova shows with this great reuse project, one can use whatever's on hand to give them some character. To read more of Roza's story, or to browse her fashion designs, visit Shovava.