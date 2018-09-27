Glowing, gigantic moon is now making world tour (Video)

The soft, luminous glory of the Moon has captured the human imagination for millennia: we've conjured up a litany of beautiful names for it when it's full; we've also found out that moon wood is great for making furniture and building.

British artist Luke Jerram (previously) brings our fascination of the Moon out into open with a large-scale, 7-metre (23-foot) sculpture of the Moon that is now touring the world, using high-resolution NASA imagery of the moon's surface.

© Luke Jerram

© Luke Jerram

© Luke Jerram

As Jerram notes on the Museum of the Moon website:

From the beginning of human history, the moon has acted as a ‘cultural mirror’ to our beliefs, understanding and ways of seeing. Museum of the Moon allows us to observe and contemplate cultural similarities and differences around the world, and consider the latest moon science. Depending on where the artwork is presented, its meaning and interpretation will shift.

© Luke Jerram

The moon sculpture has been made to scale (one centimetre of it being equivalent to 5 kilometres), using images that have been printed on fabric and sewn together, and it features internal lighting that makes it glow from the inside.

So far, this gigantic celestial artwork has visited Australia, India, Denmark, France, Scotland and China -- at sports competitions, places of worship and public places.

© Luke Jerram

It's big, simple but powerful: the Museum of the Moon is a beautiful work that acknowledges on a grand scale that personal relationship that many of us are likely to have with this closest of heavenly bodies. After all, how many of us have looked up at the Moon, generously shining down on us with its reflective light, and not felt some spark of inspiration? To see more, visit Luke Jerram and Museum of the Moon.

Listen also to this radio segment on BBC Radio4:





Museum of the Moon from lukejerram on Vimeo.