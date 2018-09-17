Artist's zoetrope animates the miraculous metamorphosis of the butterfly (Video)

Butterflies are a perennial favourite insect for many people, thanks to their wonderful diversity of colour and form. Of course, they are also important pollinators, and they are also famous as masters of the miraculous transformation, owing to their incredible life cycle morphing from tiny eggs, into caterpillars, then into a cocoon, and finally into the beautiful butterfly.

Dutch artist Veerle Coppoolse captures this magical transformation of the butterfly in this handmade zoetrope that illustrates in moving three dimensions all the stages of its life cycle. As she recounts in the text below the video, the making of this sculpture corresponds to her fascination with butterflies and wanting to fly as one, as well as her own long transformation, recovering from a spine-shattering paragliding accident:

As Coppoolse explains:

When the surgeon in the hospital showed me a model of the spine, I knew that was what I wanted the caterpillar to look like; like a crawling spine. I was shocked by the beauty of the bones; pure and elegant remainders of life. How they’ve grown and developed into a shape that perfectly complements its function. I’m inspired by how organisms in nature evolve in a way in which beauty and functionality complement each other; the beauty of human bodies, the function of butterfly wings. In this work, you can see equally elegant and functional shapes, both organic and geometric ones. Every element has a function; the angular shapes at the top of the cage are not just beautiful but also strengthen the shape.

Zoetropes are intriguing devices that pre-date animation; they create the illusion of motion by displaying a sequence of drawings or photos that progressively go through the stages of some movement. Put together, it really looks like a film.

Here, Coppoolse's sculpture is made out of paper cuts, and is actually a model for larger version that Coppoolse is hoping to realize though the Dutch crowdfunding platform Voordekunst. Her aim is to build something life-scale on a slowly rotating platform, which visitors can then walk into, and have them be spun around some kind of graphical or sculptural sequence that will create the fluid animation of the butterfly's life cycle, rather than rotating the zoetrope itself. In an interesting twist that relates to Coppoolse's experience, the butterfly has a human skeleton for its body.

The idea is to create an immersive experience that links the struggles of the cocooning caterpillar with the viewer's own struggles in life -- the universal human condition. As Coppoolse notes, the making of this artwork also corresponded to her own path out of depression over her long recovery, of literally 'living' out the life experience of the butterfly:

The process of creation of this work is a personal and artistic growth process for me, just like the growth process the zoetrope represents. Every development comes forth from the one it precedes. It makes me realize that in this process of creation, as in every process in life, every phase needs its time and space to develop naturally and emerge from its cocoon. If you would take a butterfly out of its cocoon, she would not be able to fly. She needs the struggle of crawling out of the cocoon to let the force that will give her the strength to fly, flow through her wings.

To see more, visit Veerle Coppoolse's Instagram and Facebook, and to help crowdfund the building of the Metamorphosis Zoetrope, visit Voordekunst.