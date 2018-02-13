Spiraling landscape artworks are made to be destroyed by nature

The act of making art with natural materials has probably been practiced for millennia, ever since humans started drawing art on cave walls and using stones, sticks and other ephemera to create artworks or structures for play or ritualistic purposes. More recently, the modern land art movement has utilized natural means to create pieces that try to get some kind of environmental message across.

Carrying on that new tradition of merging nature with a deeper message is Yorkshire, England-based artist James Brunt, who creates impressive outdoor installations using rocks, leaves and sticks found on site, arranging them into shapes of spirals and other geometric wonders.

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

Over the years, Brunt has developed a principled "code of practice" where he tries to not disturb natural sites as much as possible, while constructing his pieces. For example, he does not "take stones away from their habitat," and tries to put his installations on existing paths, rather than disturbing more pristine areas in nature reserves and public parks. He avoids working in flowing water, as he can "see the impact on displacement in this situation and don’t particularly see the benefit in doing so." It's an awareness that is evolving, he explains:

I am very conscious of the environment around me and take into consideration many things when deciding to make a piece of work. This code that I work to now has developed over time as my understanding of my surroundings grows. It wasn’t always the case, but it is now.

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

It's clear that he puts a lot of energy and careful consideration into each of his pieces, as they manifest themselves on the forest floor or on the sand.

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

Even though many of his works last only a few hours before they are blown away by the wind or dismantled by the tide, they burst with an evanescent energy that is palpable.

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

© James Brunt © James Brunt

Works like those made by Brunt invite us to slow down, breathe deep and to peer closer at the beautiful, natural world around us. To see more, visit James Brunt.

[Via: My Modern Met]