These floral sculptures pay homage to the humble beauty of insects (Video)

Bugs often get a bad rap from people, even though they are vital to our ecosystems and are crucial for pollination, which in turn affects human agriculture. But a growing number of people who do appreciate these small but important organisms -- from scientists to adventurous foodies to artists -- are trying to get others to look at insects in a different, if not awe-inspired, way.

Montreal-based Japanese illustrator, artist and designer Raku Inoue is one of these insect-curious individuals who are creating works that might motivate us to look at bugs in a new light. Meticulously made with flower petals, blades of grass, leaves and other plant-based ephemera that might have fallen down after a rainstorm or windy day, Inoue's well-proportioned constructions delight the eye while gently reminding us that there's beauty to be found in the insect world too. Here's a short video on Inoue's work via the CBC:

© Raku Inoue

By day, Inoue does digital multimedia work for various agencies and companies. But to nourish his sense of spontaneous creative inspiration, he turned to his garden and the living plant beauties found there, harvesting various bits here and there and arranging them in careful compositions that you see here.

© Raku Inoue

© Raku Inoue

© Raku Inoue

Inoue says that his creative practice in these flower-based insect works is inspired by the Japanese art of flower arrangement, or ikebana. One of the principles of ikebana is to use materials that are at hand. As Inoue explains:

But especially for this type of work, the goal is to not overthink, to try to create in a very natural way. When I work with different publicity agencies, they often have a specific direction that they want me to take. So I just came up with this exercise to make me to be more apt to create in a more spontaneous way. Often the best work is done when going with the flow.

© Raku Inoue

© Raku Inoue

For Inoue, insects are also symbols for fond memories, a connection to nature and more. When he was a child, his grandfather passed away. During the summer in Japan, the windows in his childhood home would be open and insects like dragonflies would sometimes wander in. His mother would then say about the dragonfly: "That's your grandfather, reincarnated, visiting you."

© Raku Inoue

That's a heart-warming background story to these dazzling and delicate works. That potential connection between ancestor spirits and nature is one that is common to many cultures, and it's beautiful to see how that belief or memory might manifest into creative works such as those done by Inoue. To see more, visit Raku Inoue's Behance and Instagram.

[Via: Boing Boing]