Here's how to move a bookstore: A 250-person human chain

When October Books had to move down the street, 250 volunteers showed up to move the books from hand to hand.

Local independent bookstores are (heartbreakingly) a dying breed, but that doesn't mean that members of a community wouldn't do anything they could to help one. Which is exactly what happened when October Books in Southampton, England asked for volunteers to help with a move.

All in all, around 2,000 books – shuttled along from hand to hand by 250 volunteers – were moved to the new location inside an old bank building on Portswood Road. Granted, the move was only 500 feet down the street – but seriously if this were another place or store, I wouldn't have been surprised to see all the books loaded into a truck and driven down the road.

© The Southampton Collective

Now we know for sure that October Books lives up to its tagline: "More than just a bookshop: we’re local, radical and eco-friendly!" With hand-moved books, I'd say they've proven their point.

© The Southampton Collective

Imagine if more companies thought of creative ways to solve problems and involve the community in doing so. Everybody wins, even us spectators a continent away...

One hour. 200+ people. One stock room, emptied. THAT is community, friends pic.twitter.com/LbgeAUMa3y — OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) October 28, 2018

Via Huffington Post