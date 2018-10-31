Here's how to move a bookstore: A 250-person human chain
When October Books had to move down the street, 250 volunteers showed up to move the books from hand to hand.
Local independent bookstores are (heartbreakingly) a dying breed, but that doesn't mean that members of a community wouldn't do anything they could to help one. Which is exactly what happened when October Books in Southampton, England asked for volunteers to help with a move.
All in all, around 2,000 books – shuttled along from hand to hand by 250 volunteers – were moved to the new location inside an old bank building on Portswood Road. Granted, the move was only 500 feet down the street – but seriously if this were another place or store, I wouldn't have been surprised to see all the books loaded into a truck and driven down the road.
Now we know for sure that October Books lives up to its tagline: "More than just a bookshop: we’re local, radical and eco-friendly!" With hand-moved books, I'd say they've proven their point.
Imagine if more companies thought of creative ways to solve problems and involve the community in doing so. Everybody wins, even us spectators a continent away...
One hour. 200+ people. One stock room, emptied. THAT is community, friends pic.twitter.com/LbgeAUMa3y— OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) October 28, 2018
Via Huffington Post