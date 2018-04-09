Artist's felted petri dishes are an homage to bacteria and fungi

Bacteria and fungi are all around us. Yet, despite their relatively tiny size, they are wielders of great powers: they might be used to construct buildings using brick made with mushrooms or bacteria, or even display glimmers of intelligence.

To be honest though, not many of us would find bacteria or fungi neither warm, fuzzy and huggable. But that's exactly what Bristol, England-based artist Elin Thomas is doing with these adorable felted pieces that resemble bacterial colonies and germinated spores.

Combining felting, embroidery and crochet, Thomas creates an array of works situated in eight-inch wide glass petri dishes that exhibit a palette of subtle colours and textures -- some flat and round, others are wispy and thin. All of them resemble the cuter, more touchable cousins of the real thing.

In addition to felted and crocheted spore and bacteria specimens, Thomas also does studies of corals and lichens. Some of these are transformed into wearable trinkets, such as rings and purses.

Subtle and soft, these charming works transform the somewhat icky nature of bacteria and fungi into something a little more approachable for everyone to love. To see more of Elin Thomas' works, visit her website or her Etsy shop.

