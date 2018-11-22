Artist's embroidered temari balls are handmade geometric wonders

Most of us are familiar with origami, the Japanese traditional craft of folding paper into marvellous forms. But what about the making of temari (literally "hand balls"), which feature a dizzying array of hand-embroidered patterns fixed on a spherical form?

Temari balls have been around since the 7th century in Japan, and have enjoyed a resurgence of interest in recent times, even beyond the island nation. Previously trained in dentistry, Moscow-based artist Tatiana Vigdorova is exploring her love of this age-old folk art, creating temari that are inspired by sacred geometries, elements from nature and the inter-play of vibrant colours, using embroidery yarn and silk thread.

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

The art was just a hobby for many years. But when it is true passion of yours, there is no way to ignore it and the process by itself is a pure joy. Making temari requires calm, long-lasting and profound effort. This is the world where I love to escape to from the day's routine. I want to leave the message to the artist inside each person: make, re-evaluate and come back, but never quit, and one day your work will be rewarded.

As Vigdorova tells us, making these small but impactful works of art is a creative outlet for her:

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

In addition to the hand-held balls, also makes temari-inspired, wearable jewelry like pendants and earrings.

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

Despite their small size, when one takes the time to look closely and pay attention, one can see that each temari ball takes a lot of time to create: from making the base, to marking out the imaginary lines with pins, and then laying out and tacking each thread down, one by one. In addition, bells can be added to the inside or outside, as well as decorative tassels.

© Tatiana Vigdorova © Tatiana Vigdorova

There's a lot of beauty in handmade objects, and these temari balls are no exception, making them an excellent choice for a one-of-a-kind gift or personal collectible. You can purchase or see more of Tatiana Vigdorova's work on her Etsy page and Instagram.

[Via: My Modern Met]