Magical eco-resin jewelry encapsulates Ireland's wildflowers & fungi

Many of us have probably collected various bits of nature during childhood: beautiful blossoms, multicoloured leaves, fungi, shiny rocks, or perhaps soft feathers and shells from the beach. Inspired by her love of the beautiful Irish countryside, artist and designer Gillian Corcoran of Lost Forest creates naturally sourced jewelry that are meaningful mementos that might recall those precious times spent in nature.

Seen over at My Modern Met, Corcoran's works include a range of wearable natural landscapes and forms -- pendants, bracelets, rings, earrings and mini-sculptures -- all cast in eco-friendly resin derived from pine trees.

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

Corcoran started her journey into this particular medium back in 2012, when she started a shop online. However, she wanted to find a better alternative to conventional resin, which can be quite toxic and wasn't locally sourced.

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

It took Corcoran some long months of research and trial and error to perfect her technique and selection of materials, but now she has managed to source almost everything from her nearby surroundings, in addition to using plastic-free or biodegradable approach, with packaging printed on FSC-certified paper, printed in Dublin.

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

© Lost Forest © Lost Forest

In addition, Corcoran has also used bees, wasps and starfish in her jewelry, but only ones that have died of natural causes. Corcoran also makes it a point to deposit seeds of the same plants she has harvested to ensure that they are replenished -- a responsible thing to do.

It's apparent that lots of care and thought has gone into not only the design of this delightful line of jewelry, but also the rest of the process of harvesting to production: from the materials used, to the packaging that it's sent off in, and to the very plants themselves. With that approach, these keepsakes are a respectful reminder of the Irish countryside, and a hopeful symbol of its continued survival. More over at Lost Forest.