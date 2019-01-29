Mesmerizing kinetic light installation interprets phases of the moon (Video)

We have quite a beautiful relationship with our closest celestial neighbour, the Moon -- so much so that we've made the monumental effort to actually travel and are now growing plants there, concocted all kinds of lovely nicknames for all the various full moons of the year, and of course, made plenty of art, music and literature about it too.

Aiming to capture the phases of the moon using LED technology, Taiwan-based arts studio Whyixd created this immersive installation on the campus of National Chiao Tung University. Dubbed #define Moon_, the installation features nine rotating LED structures that pulse with variable light and colour patterns, offering the viewer an interpretive visual experience of the moon's transformation as it makes its way through the night sky:





《#define Moon_ 》完整表演 Full performance from WHYIXD on Vimeo.

© Whyixd © Whyixd

The idea is to remind us of our innate curiosity and connection to the cosmos, say the makers:

When browsing the history of human civilization, we can frequently see the trace of the moon. The moon is always a fascinating place, the imagination and practice developed to its largest scale in the last century of 60’s. Track back to the “Space race” in the 1960’s, landing on the moon symbolizes the most direct human curiosity and desire of exploration to the universe.

© Whyixd © Whyixd

© Whyixd © Whyixd

The work's title alludes to the computer programming command "#define", which allows the user to define their own functions. Thus, the work #define Moon_ points to the possibility that completion of the experience rests with the viewer, and how they interpret and define their relationship to the work and to the subject itself, say the creators:

#define Moon_ is an uncompleted code, the underline which blinks at the end is like waiting for the viewers to define this installation themselves.

© Whyixd © Whyixd

© Whyixd © Whyixd

Gently reminding us that no experience can be experienced without an 'experiencer', the installation also hints at not only the vast outer reaches of unexplored space that's out there, but also the boundless inner frontier that awaits discovery as well. To see more, visit Whyixd.