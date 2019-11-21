Coldplay wants all future tours to be 'environmentally beneficial'

The rock band won't be touring its newest album until it can figure out a greener way of doing it.

British rock band Coldplay has announced that it will hold off touring its newest album until it can be sure that concerts will be "environmentally beneficial." Speaking with the BBC, lead singer Chris Martin said,

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral... We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job."

Martin said that working out "the flying side of things" is the biggest challenge, and that he'd love to see shows with no single-use plastics, powered by solar energy.

Until then, the band is performing two concerts in Amman, Jordan, on November 22 at sunrise and sunset, meant to mirror the two halves of their new album, Everyday Life (these will be streamed live on YouTube), as well as a one-off show at the Natural History Museum in London on the 25th. The decision to stay put is a drastic departure from the band's last world tour for A Head Full of Dreams, which saw them play 122 shows across four continents in 2016 and 2017.

Coldplay aren't the only musical celebrities citing environmental concerns these days. The Guardian mentions Billie Eilish, who has said she'll make her world tour as green as possible by banning plastic straws and encouraging fans to bring refillable water bottles.

"Every venue on the tour, commencing next March, will feature the 'Billie Eilish Eco-Village', where fans can learn about their role in the climate crisis. Those who pledge to fight the climate emergency with the organisation Global Citizen can earn free tickets to the sold-out shows."

Another UK pop band, The 1975, has had the innovative idea of not selling any more new merchandise, but rather "screen-printing a new design over old merchandise stock."

When celebrities take a pro-environmental stance, fans take note and are more inclined to follow their examples. That's why it is good to see Coldplay being so vocal about their concerns and pledging to come up with alternatives. When they do end up touring Everyday Life it will be interesting to see how they do it. Bicycle caravans? Vegan food? Acoustic instruments? Shows by daylight? Who knows...