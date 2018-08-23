Artist converts towable trailer into mobile swimming pool (Video)

Adapting old things for new purposes makes a lot of practical sense from a sustainability point of view, but adaptive reuse can actually be quite amusing too. Known for his tongue-in-cheek conversions of police cars into chicken coops and phone booths in to aquariums, French artist Benedetto Bufalino is at it again with this trailer that's been transformed into a mobile pool.

Seen over at Designboom, Bufalino's "Caravane Piscine" looks like any regular towable trailer from the ground. But once one ascends the ladder to take a closer look, one will see that there's a hidden wading pool on top.

Produced collaboratively with the public as part of an annual series of artworks under the banner of ‘Les Rencontres du 3ème Type’ for Le Confort Moderne, Caravane Piscine is a continuation of Bufalino's practice of making incongruous objects that forces one to examine things that one usually takes for granted:

For modern comfort, Benedetto Bufalino combines the useful with the pleasure of producing a caravan-pool. It offers you to enjoy the pleasures of swimming in all situations, thanks to the unusual flexibility of this mobile construction.

© 2018 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris © 2018 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

The pool's shell itself is constructed out of resin, and the caravan's interior structure has been reinforced in order to support the weight of the extra water. The idea here is to adapt something old into something new and enexpected, while also creating a mobile water element that can easily be transported to any place that needs a pool - a concept that we've seen echoed in New York City's Dumpster pools. So instead of installing a costly, high-maintenance permanent pool, why not rent a mobile one only when you need it? To see more, visit Benedetto Bufalino.