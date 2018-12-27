Artist makes willow creatures that live in the woods

If you happen upon some life-size willow creatures in the woods, you can thank Anna & The Willow.

Take one creative woman who loves art and the natural world, and add a degree in zoology. Mix it all up and then introduce a catalyst: A weekend willow sculpting course. What do you get? A decade later, amazing life-size willow sculptures from British artist Anna, known from her site Anna & The Willow.

“Working with a natural material opened up a new world and I consequently went on to learn the different techniques of basketry,” she says. “I enjoy using the traditional skills of basketry and adding my own flare to the process.”

And flare, she has. Living in the North Yorkshire countryside, nestled between the moors and dales, Anna explains that she works with six varieties of English willow grown in Yorkshire & Somerset.

While Anna makes gorgeous baskets and smaller willow works, it's her life-size willow creatures situated in the woods that caught this TreeHugger's eye.

Anna explains that she uses bespoke steel frames for larger structures which are then wrapped in willow. And sometimes, the figures are larger than life. Case in point, a 9-foot sculpture called, The Huntress of Skipton Castle Woods.

Part fairytale, part old-world craft, these beautiful figures crafted from trees look right at home in their spots in the woods. What a magical museum they have found themselves in.

To see more and to learn about Anna's willow workshops, visit Anna & The Willow.

Via MyModernMet