Artist's architectural illusions transforming urban walls (Video)

Our cities can be blank canvases, ripe for artistic transformations in our green spaces, our streets and our walls. When converted into giant works of urban art, these murals might be educational, transmitting knowledge about the beauty of humble weeds, or climate change.

Based out of the Netherlands, Mr.June is one street artist and multidisciplinary graphic designer that literally transforms the blank slates offered up by city walls all over the world, converting them into striking, architecturally imaginative visual illusions that challenge our perception of ordinary buildings.

My work is based on the dynamics between me and the specific site. As a result I present the viewer an alternative experience of the environment, which has been optically manipulated by form, colors and perspectives. I believe that street art can provide a positive impact to a social fabric and transform communities.

Mr.June (real name David Louf) has been creating street art since the mid-1980s, combining his penchant for graffiti, typography, abstraction and urban culture. As Mr.June explains, he has a wider view of the potential impact of art on not just the individual level:

To create his large-scale pieces, Mr.June uses a laser liner to set down his main regulating lines. He then paints the rest in a free-flowing way, painting over the entire wall surface without too much initial planning. The result is impressive: big walls that seem to come alive and break free from their two-dimensional limitations, creating an "urban cohesion" that "harmonizes" the urban environment with the viewer.

So far, Mr.June's work have popped up in cities like Stockholm, Helsinki, Paris, London, Bristol, Antwerp, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, New York, Denver and Miami. His most recent work is up in Berlin, Germany as part of the Urban Nation Museum. To see more, visit Mr.June and Instagram.