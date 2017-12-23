Artist's fantastical tattoos burst with vibrant flora, fauna & minerals

Tattoos and other forms of body modification have become quite trendy in the last few years, for both men and women. Of course, going under the artist's needle isn't for the faint of heart or the non-committal, but one can always live the experience vicariously instead, by admiring works such as those done by Vancouver-based artist Katie Shocrylas.

Using a stunning array of vibrantly blended hues, Shocrylas depicts fantastical imagery of wildlife paired with all kinds of imagined flora, mushrooms and crystals.

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

Some of these mystical motifs are given a geometric flavour, while others seem like they are completely out of this world, like one monkey sporting an astronaut's helmet.

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

Other pieces are sweet and seem to harken back to some fabled world, where geese sport bonnets and rabbits are adorned with flowers and blackberries.

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

Oh, and this zebra unicorn -- too cute.

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

© Katie Shocrylas

Punctuated with bursts of colourful verve, these works of jump off the living canvas that is the skin -- seeming to remind us that there are extraordinary worlds for us to discover in our imaginations. For more, visit Katie Shocrylas' website and Instagram.

[Via: My Modern Met]