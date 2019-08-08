22 perfect words about books and reading

On National Book Lovers Day, we celebrate the ultimate slow hobby.

August 9th is National Book Lovers Day, a day to put down your phone, shun the television, and celebrate those bound paper relics filled with words. In our crazy, quick-moving, screen-obsessed culture, there is something to be said for the act of finding a comfortable spot and doing little more than turning the pages of a book. Books are magical, portals into whole new worlds – and in this bibliophile's opinion, quite worthy of a day to call their own.

So in honor of the beloved book, we've collected a list of words that we never knew we needed – but that now of course seem indispensable! We've left out a bunch of the cutesy slang terms making the rounds; unless noted, these are bona fide words and most can be found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The the fear of running out of things to read.Coined by writer Douglas Adams, "One of the six half-read books lying somewhere in your bed.": "The sort of people who read too much," created in 1957 by H. L. Mencken.: One who has comprehensive knowledge of books.: One who steals books.: One overly devoted to books.: An avid or voracious reader.: A dealer especially in rare or curious books: An unofficial term for the aroma of a book.The practice of using books to aid people in solving the issues they are facing.: Slang for someone who takes photos of their books and posts them online.: Attributed to Sir Walter Scott, meaning someone who carries a book all the time.: A self-portrait with books that is shared on social media.: The worship of words.: Aristotle introduced the word in Poetics to describe the error of judgment which brings about a tragic hero's downfall.: A person who reads books in bed.: One given to disputes over or about words; one given to logomachy.: If you're a logophile, you already know this means a lover of words.: Reading or having read everything, characterized by encyclopedic reading: A short sentence that contains all 26 letters of the English language, as in: The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.: Having a strong urge to write.: And our favorite, a Japanese word describes piling up books to save for later ... even if you'll never actually read them. And which you can read much more about here: Tsundoku: The practice of buying more books than you can read

If we've left any out, please add in the comments. And in the meantime, Happy National Book Lovers Day!

