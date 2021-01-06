These Countries Are the World's Biggest Water Wasters

If you've ever wondered which countries waste the most water at home, a new list may be of interest to you. Created by Ali Nazemi, a hydrologist and associate professor of engineering at Concordia University in Montreal, and Dan Kraus, senior conservation biologist at the Nature Conservancy of Canada, together with dishwashing company Finish, it reveals just how profligate certain countries are when it comes to water usage.

Canada is the worst offender, with a domestic water consumption rate of 7,687 gallons (29.1m3) per person per year, enough to fill 200 bathtubs or 40 hot tubs. Remember that this does not include water used for agricultural or industrial purposes, which would bring the number up to a massive 616,313 gallons (2,333 m3) per capita.

Number two on the list is Armenia. This small country with a population of just over three million people expanded its public water supply network to rural areas between 2009 and 2017 – a good thing, though it has resulted in a dramatic increase in the amount of water used daily by its citizens.

New Zealand is in third place, followed by the United States, where people each consume around 5,970 gallons (22.6m3) annually. Consumption is high in the U.S. because water is generally accessible across the country. Next on the list are Costa Rica (#5), Panama (#6), and the United Arab Emirates (#7).

A big part of the problem is people's perception of abundant supply, particularly in countries like Canada and the U.S.; but as Nazemi points out, we must stop taking fresh water for granted in order to ensure it's preserved for future generations. He told Treehugger,

"As the world's population increases and more socio-economic activities center around water (e.g. food and energy production), water consumptions will increase too. We need to act now by reducing our water footprint so we can conserve water for future uses. Education and concentrated research are the key to achieving this. We need to make communities and individuals aware of their water usage so they can act toward reducing it."

While the numbers may look alarming, Nazemi and Krause go on to explain that taking steps to reduce water usage at home makes a big difference. Nazemi told Treehugger that "following water-saving tips could result in a 40% reduction in water usage without drastically affecting one's lifestyle and habits." These changes can save significant amounts of money, too. A press release says,

"The [top 5 most wasteful] countries' residents could save an average of $317 in a single use of their appliances by following the water savings tips listed above. In contrast, ignoring water saving measures could see them spending an average of $1,326 across all appliances."

What Can One Do To Reduce Water Waste?

Nazemi offers the following suggestions.