United By Blue embarks on 21 state, waterway clean-up road trip
Earlier this year, I wrote about United By Blue—a sustainable outdoor apparel retailer which is committed to cleaning up a fund of trash for every item it sells. Not long after, we put the word out about summer job opportunities on an upcoming clean up road trip.
Those positions have now been filled, but United By Blue [UBB] is preparing to depart on their 21 state jaunt through the United States, on which they'll be hosting clean ups in communities across the country—and they are going to need your help. Already, more than 10,000 volunteers have participated in UBB clean ups since the brand was conceived, but as they pick up the scale of their efforts, they're going to need to pick up the scale of their volunteer recruiting too.
The goal is not just to initiate one-off clean ups, but rather to strengthen relationships between community groups and build a sustained movement dedicated to caring for our waterways. To that end, UBB will be partnering with local retailers and conservation groups—and will also be seeking to embolden other retailers to hold similar events wherever they are.
Check out the full list of tour locations and dates below, and then sign up to participate here. And in response to the (almost) inevitable comments that this is addressing the symptom, not the cause, I can attest that having become a UBB customer, they're shipping does a pretty darned good job of staying plastic-free.
Blue Movement 2018 Road Trip, Tour Dates and Locations
Richmond, VA
June 1, 2018
Fayetteville, WV
June 4, 2018
Louisville, KY
June 9, 2018
Cleveland, TN
June 9, 2018
Birmingham, AL
June 12, 2018
Jackson, MS
June 15, 2018
New Orleans, LA
June 18, 2018
The Village, OK
June 22, 2018
Ruidoso, NM
June 26, 2018
Flagstaff, AZ
June 29, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
July 1, 2018
Boise, ID
July 11, 2018
Jackson, WY
July 14, 2018
Big Sky, MT
July 16, 2018
Fargo, ND
July 21, 2018
Sioux Falls, SD
July 23, 2018
Omaha, NE
July 26, 2018
W Des Moines, IA
July 28, 2018
Lawrence, KA
July 31, 2018
Urbana, Il
August 3, 2018
Bloomington, IN
August 6, 2018