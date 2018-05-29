United By Blue embarks on 21 state, waterway clean-up road trip

Earlier this year, I wrote about United By Blue—a sustainable outdoor apparel retailer which is committed to cleaning up a fund of trash for every item it sells. Not long after, we put the word out about summer job opportunities on an upcoming clean up road trip.

Those positions have now been filled, but United By Blue [UBB] is preparing to depart on their 21 state jaunt through the United States, on which they'll be hosting clean ups in communities across the country—and they are going to need your help. Already, more than 10,000 volunteers have participated in UBB clean ups since the brand was conceived, but as they pick up the scale of their efforts, they're going to need to pick up the scale of their volunteer recruiting too.

The goal is not just to initiate one-off clean ups, but rather to strengthen relationships between community groups and build a sustained movement dedicated to caring for our waterways. To that end, UBB will be partnering with local retailers and conservation groups—and will also be seeking to embolden other retailers to hold similar events wherever they are.

Check out the full list of tour locations and dates below, and then sign up to participate here. And in response to the (almost) inevitable comments that this is addressing the symptom, not the cause, I can attest that having become a UBB customer, they're shipping does a pretty darned good job of staying plastic-free.

Blue Movement 2018 Road Trip, Tour Dates and Locations



Richmond, VA

June 1, 2018

Fayetteville, WV

June 4, 2018

Louisville, KY

June 9, 2018



Cleveland, TN

June 9, 2018



Birmingham, AL

June 12, 2018



Jackson, MS

June 15, 2018



New Orleans, LA

June 18, 2018



The Village, OK

June 22, 2018



Ruidoso, NM

June 26, 2018



Flagstaff, AZ

June 29, 2018



Las Vegas, NV

July 1, 2018



Boise, ID

July 11, 2018



Jackson, WY

July 14, 2018



Big Sky, MT

July 16, 2018



Fargo, ND

July 21, 2018



Sioux Falls, SD

July 23, 2018



Omaha, NE

July 26, 2018



W Des Moines, IA

July 28, 2018



Lawrence, KA

July 31, 2018



Urbana, Il

August 3, 2018



Bloomington, IN

August 6, 2018





Bluemovement Road Trip Promo from United By Blue on Vimeo.