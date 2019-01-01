Plastic- and packaging-free frozen foods spotted at Czech grocery

Feast your eyes on the frozen foods available with no waste at the Globus Hypermarket in the Czech Republic

Frozen foods are trending, as a healthy option for convenient meal preparation. Fast freezing techniques lock in the nutrients, making frozen vegetables healthier than fresh vegetables that have sat around in the shipping process or on your counter at home. And frozen foods can offer a lot of bang for the buck.

Now here's another emerging benefit: at the Globus Hypermarket in the Czech Republic, customers can take home frozen foods with minimum packaging.

Imagine finding this in your local grocery! An abundance of frozen veggies can be scooped up to take home in reusable or lightweight packaging.

There's more veggies: from broccoli and brussel sprouts to corn off the cob...

...and still more: peas, carrots, mushrooms, green beans and spinach!

The berries are beautiful, their bright colors (and plentiful phytochemicals) perfectly preserved by fast freezing. The frozen plums at the right are a local delicacy.

Processed frozen food is not as healthy as the fruits and veggies, but since these foods fill the frozen aisles with fancy extra packaging to catch the eye or save the customer having to wash a plate, why not offer the no-waste version?

Most of these nuggets would be perfect on a cold day in a hot soup...tortellini al brodo anyone?

What meal would be complete without the potatoes?

And last but not least, don't forget the dino bites!

For anyone who is curious, the text on the photo at the top of this post greets the customer at the no-packaging frozen food aisle. It translates roughly to:

Self-service selection of frozen food

We have prepared a selection of frozen fruit, vegetables, fish and semi finished products for you.

You can choose your own food and take as much as you need.

Bon appetit! Or in Czech: Dobrou chuť!