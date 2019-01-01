Plastic- and packaging-free frozen foods spotted at Czech grocery
Feast your eyes on the frozen foods available with no waste at the Globus Hypermarket in the Czech Republic
Frozen foods are trending, as a healthy option for convenient meal preparation. Fast freezing techniques lock in the nutrients, making frozen vegetables healthier than fresh vegetables that have sat around in the shipping process or on your counter at home. And frozen foods can offer a lot of bang for the buck.
Now here's another emerging benefit: at the Globus Hypermarket in the Czech Republic, customers can take home frozen foods with minimum packaging.
For anyone who is curious, the text on the photo at the top of this post greets the customer at the no-packaging frozen food aisle. It translates roughly to:
Self-service selection of frozen food
We have prepared a selection of frozen fruit, vegetables, fish and semi finished products for you.
You can choose your own food and take as much as you need.
Bon appetit! Or in Czech: Dobrou chuť!