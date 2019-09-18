Lush Cosmetics will shut down for Global Climate Strike

All 250 stores, production facilities, headquarter, and e-commerce in North America will be closed for a day.

Numerous eco-minded businesses are preparing to close their doors between September 20 and 27 to join in the Global Climate Strike. Last week I wrote about Patagonia's decision to do so, and this week I've heard from Lush Cosmetics, which will be suspending temporarily all operations in North America – 250 retail stores, manufacturing facilities, headquarters, and even online shopping.

President and CEO of Lush North America, Mark Wolverton, said in a press release,

"As a business with deep roots in environmental activism, giving our thousands of staff the time to get out there and demand bold action is a no brainer. We all share this planet, so we need to band together to sound the alarm and show our politicians that 'business as usual' is no longer an option. The climate crisis won't wait, and neither will we."

As someone who has visited Lush's North American production facility and attended several events showcasing their commitment to environmental and social justice issues, this announcement is fitting. The company is impressively dedicated to taking action on causes it believes in, and – perhaps most impressively – dares to redesign its products to align with those beliefs.

Some of the steps Lush has taken to improve its footprint include sourcing ingredients from farms that use regenerative agriculture to repair previously damaged or deforested areas. Solar power offsets 100 percent of its retail energy consumption. Over half of its product line is now 'naked' or package-free. And its Charity Pot fund has generated more than $36 million in past decade, "with $12 million going directly to support 715 grassroots environmental justice organizations around the world."

So it's a no-brainer that Lush will be striking on September 20 in the United States, September 27 in Canada. Join in! Even TreeHugger will be taking to the streets that day.