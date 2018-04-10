Apple facilities now run 100% renewable world-wide

Apple has built a massive solar farm here in North Carolina, and as early as 2013 was powering most of its facilities through renewables. The company has now finally announced that it is fully, 100% renewable at all retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries around the world.

That's obviously a pretty big deal. As a growing number of businesses choose to go 100% renewable, it's proving to be both a major driver of investment in renewables, and an important backstop against politically-motivated backsliding and/or obstruction.

With a company Apple's size, however, there's another aspect that's equally as important as where it gets its own power from—and that's its influence in the marketplace. That's why Apple is also pushing suppliers to go renewable, and alongside the announcement about its own facilities, the company also welcomed the fact that nine additional manufacturing partners had committed to power all of their Apple production with 100 percent clean energy. That means a total of 23 partners are now running their Apple production on 100% renewables, avoiding the equivalent of over 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2017 alone, according to the company press release.

Of course, it would be nice if Apple had a similar commitment to walkable communities and sensible design as it does renewables. But I'll leave Lloyd to fight that battle.