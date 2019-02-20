Amazon wants 50% of deliveries to be net zero carbon by 2030

Your online shopping is about to get greener.

Almost any time a delivery/logistics company makes a commitment to electrification, I think of Amazon and how greening the emissions from delivery will be central to maximizing the potential eco-benefits of home shopping. You see while inefficient, Big Box stores—and the sprawl they generate—should almost certainly fall by the wayside, the hoards of diesel-chugging delivery trucks that now hurtle around our neighborhoods are bringing with them their own set of very real problems.

That's why it's encouraging to hear that Amazon is pledging to make 50% of deliveries net zero carbon by 2030, with the ultimate goal of mapping out a path to 100% net zero carbon deliveries to customers. (The company hasn't yet published a timeframe for that.)

The press release accompanying the announcement touts advancements in numerous technologies including electric vehicles, aviation bio fuels, reusable packaging, and renewable energy as being central to making this pledge possible. While each of these may indeed be important, it would be nice to also see a commitment to cargo bikes and other forms of urban-appropriate, lower impact transportation.

Still, this is a positive step. And as BusinessGreen notes, it comes hot on the heels of Reuters news reports that Amazon will be investing some $700 million into electric pickup truck maker Rivian.

Now, I know I can't write about Amazon without inevitably attracting comments about the devastating impact it has had on Main Streets around the world. And that is only right and proper. But it's hard to imagine the behemoth going anywhere anytime soon. So I for one would be delighted to see it go all in on net zero emission deliveries in the not too distant future.