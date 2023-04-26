Family's Renovated Cork House Balances Beauty with Sustainability

Cork has been a long-time favorite material of ours—after all, it is natural, renewable, antibacterial, biodegradable, and recyclable. It may very well be the perfect sustainable building material when used in homes, tiny houses, and apartments, as it helps to insulate, dampen noise, cover floors, and boosts the biophilic quality of any space.

In renovating and adding a modest extension to a small Victorian terrace house in south London, England, local design firm Nimtim Architects (seen here previously) relied on cork's uniquely well-suited qualities to create a warm home for a family of four, comprised of a photography agent and a graphic designer, with two young children.

Megan Taylor

The creative brief aimed to connect the interior of the home with the garden, in addition to adding a new loft bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and updating the second floor. As the architects explain:

"The existing house was three feet higher than garden level, so in order to connect the family with their garden, a stepped internal landscape was created that deﬁned different uses within a larger family space through changes in ﬂoor level. Thus, a kitchen, dining space and informal seating area are deﬁned by their own topography, meaning the whole family can share the space while doing different things."



Standing outside in the backyard and looking into the rear extension, we can see this terracing effect in play as the various levels cascade gently down from the hallway into the kitchen and dining area and then outside.

Megan Taylor

The entry door of the garden has been re-envisioned as a bold, rose-colored portal that pivots open wide to let in fresh air and light. Contrasting beautifully with the earthy tone of the cork, that bright pink color is repeated in the custom slot window on the same facade, its form accentuating the distinctive pitched roof of the extension.

Coming inside into the extension, we see more of the minimalist material and color palette chosen for the project, with cork as the main star. The architects say:

"The extension is clad internally and externally with cork that complements the existing brickwork on the original house and will weather to a silvery-gray over time. The cork achieves all required U-values without the need for any additional expanded foam insulation. It absorbs noise internally, is breathable, free from synthetic resins, chemicals or harmful materials, and is fully compostable and recyclable."

Megan Taylor

The interior zone closest to the backyard has been redone as a small sitting area, complete with a rocking chair on one side and this soft grey couch on the other. Natural light is maximized with the installation of a skylight overhead, which aligns nicely with the aforementioned slot window, providing generous views of the urban landscape beyond.

Megan Taylor

Stepping up one level, we have the dining area, which is populated with a large table, a couple of dining chairs, and a long built-in bench.

Megan Taylor

The soft colors and textiles here are harmonized with the overall scheme of natural cork and a toned-down version of pink. The floor has been redone with a pale grey resin, which now provides a visually unified horizontal surface that combines well with the pink color.

Megan Taylor

The open plan layout means that there is a direct connection between the dining area and the kitchen located on the next level up in this terraced layout.

Megan Taylor

The pale pink geometric tiles of the kitchen backsplash, the simple design of the light-colored wood cabinets, and the streamlined profile of the appliances help the kitchen blend in well with the rest of the design.

Megan Taylor

That airiness is carried on over into the renovation of the second floor bathroom, which has more of the same geometric, pale-colored theme going on here.

Megan Taylor

The second-floor stairs leading up to the loft have also been transformed with simple materials, and the walls re-plastered in a subtle warm grayish-pink tone.

Megan Taylor

On the top floor of the home, the new loft bedroom has also been redone with new pink-colored windows.

Megan Taylor

The loft bedroom's ensuite bathroom has also been revamped with a geometric theme of a bluer persuasion, with an overhead skylight opening it up to more sunlight.

Megan Taylor

Using a simple yet refined palette of materials and colors, this beautifully renovated house shows that cork is indeed a smart choice when it comes to finding a material that balances sustainability with beauty. To see more, visit Nimtim Architects.