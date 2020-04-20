Earth Day inspiration: Words on nature from our greatest thinkers

In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, here are some of our favorite quotes about the distinctly profound nature of Mother Nature herself.

On the 50th anniversary of the planet's big day, the world is on lockdown and there will be neither parties nor parades in Earth's honor. And you know what? Mother Nature is doing a happy dance nonetheless. A pandemic is obviously devastating for humans, but pollution has plummeted and wildlife is enjoying the freedom to roam in places long off limits. Mother Nature's like, "this is the best Earth Day ever."

But just because we can't got out and sing our praises for the planet doesn't mean we shouldn't celebrate at home. TreeHugger has long echoed the cliche that every day is Earth Day, but we really take it to heart. So to help bang the drum for our favorite planet, here is a selection of some our favorite quotes on all things Mother Nature.

On simplicity and pace

: "Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience."

Lao Tzu: "Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished."

Isaac Newton: "Nature is pleased with simplicity."

On transformation

: "One touch of nature makes the whole world kin."

John Muir: "Keep close to Nature's heart ... and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain, or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean."

On trees

: "Trees do not preach learning and precepts. They preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life."

Katrina Mayer: “Time spent amongst trees is never wasted time.”

John Muir: "Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world."

Felix Dennis: "Whosoever plants a tree / Winks at immortality,"

On happiness

: "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery – air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy.'"

Ralph Waldo Emerson: "The earth laughs in flowers."

On wonder

: "Not just beautiful, though – the stars are like the trees in the forest, alive and breathing. And they’re watching me."

Aristotle: "In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous."

Carl Sagan: “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.”

On beauty

“I believe the world is incomprehensibly beautiful – an endless prospect of magic and wonder.”

Vincent Van Gogh: "If you truly love Nature, you will find beauty everywhere."

On walking (and canoeing)

: "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks."

Henry David Thoreau: "I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees."

Pierre Trudeau: “What sets a canoeing expedition apart is that it purifies you more rapidly and inescapably than any other travel. Travel a thousand miles by train and you are a brute; pedal five hundred miles on a bicycle and you remain basically a bourgeois; paddle a hundred in a canoe and you are already a child of nature.”

On loss

: “The question is whether any civilization can wage relentless war on life without destroying itself, and without losing the right to be called civilized.”

Aldo Leopold: “I am glad I will not be young in a future without wilderness.”



On resilience

: "Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts."

Frank Lloyd Wright: "Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you."

On surrender

: "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth."

Rembrandt: "Choose only one master – nature."

On awe and understanding

: "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better."

And lastly, the great sage, Alex Trebek: "If you can't be in awe of Mother Nature, there's something wrong with you."