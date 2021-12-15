Winning Comedy Pet Photos Feature Extreme Silliness

Of course there are lots of ecstatic dogs playing. But there are also pensive chicks, grinning horses, and lounging cats among the winners in this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The silly photo above was the winner in the dog category. Dubbed "Jurassic Bark" by photographer Carmen Cromer, it was taken in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

"My golden retriever, Clementine, loves to stick her face in front of the hose while I water the plants. Her expression in this photo made me think of a tyrannosaurus rex, hence the title, Jurassic Bark... duh nuh nuuuh nuhnuh, duh nuh nuuuh nuh nuh, dun duh duuuh nuh nuh nuh nUUUUUUhhhh."

The competition was created to celebrate the positive role that pets play in their people's lives. This year, there were 2,100 entries from 42 countries.

"We had so many dog pictures and videos entered this year," Michelle Wood, awards managing director, tells Treehugger. "Perhaps as a result of lockdown, it was really evident to see a lot of new puppies had found homes!"

Wood says the judges are looking for entertainment and quality when choosing the winners.



"[We're looking for] something that is immediately engaging and funny. It has to make us laugh straightaway," she says. "After that, the quality of the photo is important. Because it’s a comedy photo competition, there’s a lot of luck involved, and sometimes even though the scenario in the image might be hilarious, unfortunately the photo quality lets them down."

The contest supports the U.K. pet charity Animal Support Angels due to competition partner Animal Friends Insurance. The charity offers food, shelter, veterinary care, and re-homing for pets in need.

Overall Winner



Zoe Ross / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Zoe Ross was the clear favorite with her photo “Whizz pop.” Taken in Penkridge, U.K., it shows her black Labrador retriever puppy playing with bubbles in the yard when a large one floats past her bottom.

“We never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just be sending in a funny photo of Pepper," Ross says. "She is such a little monkey, and very proud of herself, bringing in items from the garden and parading past you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we’ve ever known and completely loved to pieces.”

Wood says, "It is a perfectly timed shot and I think it appealed to the naughty, childish humour in me. Plus we were lucky enough to have three young judges on board this year and it was right up their street!"

Cat Winner

Kathryn Trott / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards



Kathryn Trott's "“Photobomb” was taken in Ystradgynlais, Wales, in the U.K. It features one cat who really loves the camera. She says it's "Jeff stealing the limelight from his brother Jaffa."

Horse Winner

Mary Ellis / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards



Mary Ellis took her winning photo at Platte River State Park in Nebraska. She calls it "I said 'Good Morning.'”

Ellis says, "I like to visit the stable horses before I begin my hike at the State Park...this is the reply I received when I said Good Morning."

All Other Creatures Winner

Sophie Bonnefoi / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Sophie Bonnefoi photographed “The Eureka Moment!” in Oxford, U.K.

Cutie and Speedy are 2 chicks hatched from eggs placed in an incubator at home in August 2020. They spent their first few weeks indoors. On the photo they are just over 2 weeks old. They were curious about everything. This is the day they discovered their own shadow. It was hilarious to see them wondering and exploring that "dark thing" that was moving with them !

Junior Winner

Suzi Lonergan / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Suzi Lonergan appropriately calls her winning photo “Sit.” It stars a Labrador retriever in Pacific Palisades, California. She says, "Our granddaughter gave the command to sit. Beau is very obedient."

Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Winner

Jakub Gojda / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Jakub Gojda won the look-alike category with "...That was a good one!!" from the Czech Republic.

This photo was taken by accident during the photography of my ex-girlfriend with her beloved mare. For this cheerful moment, I thank the fly that sat on the horse's nose and he instinctively shook his head. And so it seems that the humor between a horse and a woman is definitely not missing.

These are some of the "highly commended" winners:

"Boing"

Christine Johnson / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards



Christine Johnson shot this image of her dog on Crosby Beach in the U.K.

She says, "I was busy playing with my dog on the beach and this dog came to play. I liked the shapes he was making in the air."

“Crazy in love with fall”

Diana Jill Mehner / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Diana Jill Mehner photographed an ecstatic dog in Paderborn, Germany.

This is Leia. As you can see, she definitely love playing with all the leaves in autumn—and yes it was really tricky to take this picture because you never know where the dog will act and what it is going to do next.



“A Warm Spot on a Cold Day”

Corey Seeman / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Two dogs in the snow intrigued Corey Seeman of Michigan.

Two of the morning regulars at the dog park are Gary (hound mix with the jacket) and Kona—who is one of the most chill dogs ever. Got this picture of Gary finding a warm place to sit on this cold winter's day.

“So what?”



Lucy Slater / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Lucy Slater photographed her cat just hanging out in San Diego.

She says, "Vincent the cat. This is how I like to sit!"