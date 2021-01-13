Though they look like a combination of a lemur, raccoon, monkey (and... piglet?), coatimundis are officially part of the racoon family, or Procyonidae, along with red pandas and olingos. These furry creatures mainly inhabit parts of South and Central America, but can also be found in Arizona and New Mexico. They hang out in trees, have brown-colored fur, and a long snout that helps them forage for insects and fruit. Their ringed tails give off the more racoon-ish vibes, but there are plenty of distinctive characteristics that set coatimundis, also called coatis, apart from their black and white cousins.

1. There Are Four Types of Coatimundi

Though it depends who you ask, the IUCN Red List considers there to be four species of coatimundi, the white-nosed coati (nasua narica, sometimes referred to as pizote) found from Arizona and New Mexico into northwest Colombia, the South American coati (nasua nasua, also known as ring tailed coati) found in north Argentina to Uruguay, the western mountain coati (nasuella olivacea) found in the Colombia and Ecuador Andes, and the eastern mountain coati (nasuella meridensis) found in the Venezuelan Andes. The main difference is that mountain coatis are significantly smaller, averaging about 19 inches in size compared to the nasua’s 41 inches, and have shorter tails. Some include the Cozumel Island coati and the Wedels coati as separate species, though very little is known about them.

2. Coatis Are Named for Their Unique Noses

The name coatimundi is believed to come from the Tupian languages indigenous to South America. Their word, kua’ti, is a combination of “cua” meaning “belt,” and “tim” meaning “nose,” describing the way the coati sleeps with its nose tucked into its belly. They use these special noses to sniff out grubs like beetles and termites, with the occasional frog, lizard, or mouse. Unlike racoons, who are primarily nocturnal, coatis stay awake during the day. The name “coatimundi” was originally used to describe adult males who live alone (translating into “lone coati”), but it is now used universally.

3. They Give Birth in Trees

Along with being good swimmers, coatis are excellent climbers. While most of the day is spent foraging for food on the ground, they do their sleeping, mating, and birthing in trees. After mating, the female begins the task of building a sturdy tree nest for the remainder of her gestation period and to give birth. The babies stay in the tree nest until they can climb on their own.

4. Coatis Babysit One Another’s Offspring

Baby coatis are able to stand on their own after 19 days and can climb at 26 days, being cared for in the isolated nests until they are about 6 weeks old and can rejoin their mother’s social group. Since its can take up to eleven days for their eyes to open, baby coatis are protected by both the mother and the other female members of the band until they are weaned. Made up of both genetic and non-genetic relatives, these groups of coati females essentially take turns “babysitting” in shifts by watching for predators while individuals forage.

5. Females and Babies Live in Large Groups

Groups of coatis, also called “bands,” consist exclusively of females and their young. Numbers range from 4 to 20 individuals at a time, but sometimes reach up to 30. After male babies reach 2 years old, they go off on their own, while the females remain in the band with their mothers. Adult males are solitary creatures, preferring to live and forage alone, but during breeding season join the organized bands of females to mate, after which they leave again to isolate themselves.

6. They Have an Important Role in Their Ecosystem

All that foraging accomplishes so much more than a full coatimundi belly. Coatis are vital in controlling populations of insects and help disperse seeds while consuming fruit, which is important for the survival of certain plant species. While coatis are foraging, they are also using their long noses to move dirt around, essentially aerating it to allow oxygen to circulate and allowing better absorption of water and nutrients to the soil.

7. Coatis Are High Altitude Specialists

No matter the species, coatimundis have the innate ability to adapt to a wide variety of habitats, including those of very high altitudes. They are found in tropical regions and open forests just as much as the slopes of the Andes Mountains, having been observed at elevations of 2,500 meters (over 8,200 feet).

8. Their Tails Help Them Balance

Unlike some of their fellow tree-dwelling mammals, they can’t use their tails for gripping, but rather the long banded tails of coatis act as a balancing pole while they are climbing. As they forage on the ground, their muscular tails are usually standing straight up. This behavior, according to the San Diego Zoo, may help them keep track of each other in the vegetation.

9. Their Ankles Are Double-Jointed

Coatis have developed double-jointed ankles in order to help them climb trees, along with strong claws to excavate prey from logs and burrows. Their double-jointed ankles can rotate a full 180 degrees, allowing them to climb down trees head first with relative ease and at high speeds, helping them evade predators more easily. These joints are also extremely flexible.

10. Coatis Communicate Through Chirps

While males primarily use scent marking to establish territory among other males during the mating season, females are much more social. They use a whimpering sound to communicate to their young while they are weaning and make a louder barking noise to warn their band-mates of nearby danger.

11. Certain Species Are Endangered

IUCN lists the white-nosed coati and the South American coati as “least critical,” but when the two mountain species were officially separated into western and eastern species in 2009, they became “near threatened” and “endangered,” respectively. Unfortunately, since so little is known about these animals, their conservation designations are based primarily on suspected rates of population decline. According to IUCN, the lack of scientifically sound population studies and habitat studies of mountain coatis in the wild are most likely leading to the severe underestimation of the ecological issues and number decline in Central and South America. We need clearer information on the coati adaptability to the potential threats they face so that conservation interventions can be planned and executed as needed.